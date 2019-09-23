NAMED: 47 people to face Gympie Magistrates Court today
EACH day a number of people appear in Gympie court, on a range of different charges.
The following people are appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today, September 23, 2019:
Brook, Mathew Steven
Buchanan, Xantra Kyuss
Bunk, Kylee Samone,
Cadwallander, Benjamin Thomas Roland
Chapman, Liam Jeffrey
Chilly, Jason Dylan
Condon, Thomas John
Coyne, Michael Carswell
Daniells, Ross Wade
Daniels, Daryl Robert
Davidge, Bradley William
Druce, Charley John
Gent, Jake Joshua
Green, Frederick Charles
Hames, Jessie Leena
Hazelgrove, Cody Steven
Hethorn, Cody Thomas
Hiddins, John Alexander
Hill, Rebecca-Lee Faye
Hoon, Jade Elizabeth Yu Mei
Janecic, Brock Wiliam James
Kerkow, Dennis Norman
Kretschmer, Jodianne Maree
Landrigan, Shane Michael
Langley, Joshua-James Cameron
Mansfield, Stephen James
May, Levi Robert
Mcauliffe, Daniel Robert
Mccombes, William Kevin
Mcewan, Jennsen Maxwell
Mcewan, Terry Maxwell
Mills, Kyron Brougham
Moore-Smith, Jason Joseph
Pacey, Amiee Elizabeth
Parker, Gregory Aaron
Peauril, Damian Thomas
Peauril, Michael
Simpson, Joseph Bradley
Smith, Kristy Lee
Stapleton, Lisa Jane
Stewart, Krystal Joy
Strachan, David Lee
Stringer, Leah Elizabeth
Trainor, Nicholas Jeffrey Grant
Waller, John Robert
Whatley, Shyanne Maree
Whitson, Michael Joshua