COURTLIST: 47 people will appear at the Gympie Magistrates Court today on a range of charges. Arthur Gorrie
NAMED: 47 people to appear at Gympie Magistrates Court today

21st Oct 2019 7:30 AM
EACH day a number of people appear in Gympie court, on a range of different charges.

The following people are appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today, October 21.

Allan, Russell Verne

Baker, Philip Brenton

Barker, John Harvey

Barton, Alexander John Leigh

Bird, Jade Leslie

Blythe, Tyler John

Buchanan, Sue-Ellen Maree

Buchanan, Xantra Kyuss

Burns, Elizabeth Marie

Byrne, Mitchell Bennett

Chilly, Jason Dylan

Coyne, Michael Carswell

Daniels, Daryl Robert

Doyle, Conan Lee

Duncan, Kalm John Phillip

Fox, Jai Brendan

Fyfe, Tyson Arthur Clive

Gerathy, Lars Quinton

Grech, Judith M R

Harrison, David Thomas

Hoon, Jade Elizabeth Yu Mei

Kenny, Heather Laura

Komar, Michael Thomas

Lennox, Shantell Maree

Mansfield, Stephen James

Marshall, Alex Owen

Matthews, Chey Callum

Mcewan, Terry Maxwell

Mcgrath, Harry James

Mckenzie, Jennifer June

Morley, Christopher John

Muller, Lachlan Patrick

Newham, Dylan Clements

Peauril, Damian Thomas

Peauril, Michael

Pekar, Robert

Purcell, Desiree

Pye, Vincent James

Roadley, Thomas James

Smart, James Allan Crichton

Smith, Cameron Barry

Stewart, Benjamin Daniel

Strachan, David Lee

Talbot, Walter John

Trainor, Nicholas Jeffrey Grant

Vale, Ian John

Whitson, Michael Joshua

