NAMED: 46 people facing Gympie Magistrates Court today

EVERY week, a number of men and women face Gympie Magistrates Court on a range of matters.

The following people are appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today, December 17, 2020:

Aubrey, Aimee Elizabeth

Barkle, Candace Sheree

Bennett, Shane

Blanch, David Aaron

Brown, Reilly Tayla

Brown, Simon Ashley

Brunjes, Jayden Timothy

Butler, Jamie Dennis Geoffry

Carr, Lachlan Joshua 1

Curran, Danni-Elle Rae

Davis, Jake Carlin Richard

Dekker, Kieran Pieter

Donnelly, Sam Helen

Dowes, Jeff

Dukes, Peter Noel

Dunlop, Tasha Lee

Finn, Travis John Frederick

Friske, Todd Raymond

Gay, Shelley Evelyn

Gillings, Anne-Marie

Grant, Karla Leigh

Grimstone-Remy, Daniel John

Hill, Rachel Frances

Iddles, John Albert

Juhasz, Andrew George

Kelly, Zeph Reidy

Knowles, Alexzander Michael

Lynam, Stephen John Lawrence

Lyons, Victoria

Marrs, Zane Dion

Mcmahon, Curtis James

Miller, Rose-Anne

Morris, Kirstie Jenean

Moxham, Tyson Christopher Lenn

Pearse, Michael Robert

Ransome, Cassandra Lee-Ann

Rossi, Jessica Ivynne

Russell, Scott Luke

Summers, Raymond Steven

Tau, Glendon Benjamin Kotua

Taylor, Paul Mark

Thomas, Jamie Luke

Tompkins, Cheyne Andrew

Wark, Cody Wade

Webb, Caroline Edith Sharee

Wood Industries Pty Ltd