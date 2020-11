Four matters will be heard in Gympie’s District Court today.

GYMPIE’S District Court sittings continue today with three sentences and a pre-trial hearing scheduled to be heard by Judge Glen Cash.

Jeremy Coman and Steven Cumner are expected to be sentenced for separate matters from 9.30am.

Gail Maree Gear’s matter will appear for sentencing but not before midday.

Finally today’s sitting will conclude with a pre-trial hearing for the matter involving Ngithe Pearce, starting from 2.15pm.

