NAMED: 39 people face charges in Gympie courts today

THE second and final week of sittings of the Gympie District Court for this year begins today.

John Barker is due for mention in Gympie District Court at 9.30am followed by the trial of Ngtihe Lewis Pearce at 10am.

Judge Cash QC will preside over both matters.

The following 37 people are also appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today from 9am:

Bailey, Graeme Allan, Mr

Bayliss, James Christopher

Bevan, Daniel Edward

Blackman, Scott James, Mr

Brown, John Lloyd

Brown, Toni Kathleen

Butler, Jamie Dennis Geoffry

Chapman, Justin Shane

Charnock, Mark James

Corby, Kristine Lee, Miss

Doherty, Brenden Zane, Mr

Ellis, Obe James

Emms, Harry John Wayne

Fox, Dominic James-Torretto

Galea, Mark, Mr

Geiger, Tamika Rae

Hodder, Dallas Jordan

Jones, Craig Ian

Kerkow, Dennis Norman

Lagosha, Kaitlin Lee, Miss

Lee, Jasmine Louise

Lightfoot, Neil Allan

Macdonald, Norman Arthur

Maher, Jasminum Veronica, Miss

Mccallum, Matthew Dale

Montgomery, Jordyn Edward

Murray, Joel Andrew Kenneth

Nicholson, Jordan Bradley

Palmer, Jason David

Rose, Mitchell Rodney

Shorter, Stephen Jeremy, Mr

Skewes, Shawn James

Sullivan, Kenneth Charles, Mr

Tanna, Sarah Lucy

Thomas, Jamie Luke

Vercon, Clinton James

Wemmerslager, Damien Anthony