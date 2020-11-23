NAMED: 39 people face charges in Gympie courts today
THE second and final week of sittings of the Gympie District Court for this year begins today.
John Barker is due for mention in Gympie District Court at 9.30am followed by the trial of Ngtihe Lewis Pearce at 10am.
Judge Cash QC will preside over both matters.
The following 37 people are also appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today from 9am:
Bailey, Graeme Allan, Mr
Bayliss, James Christopher
Bevan, Daniel Edward
Blackman, Scott James, Mr
Brown, John Lloyd
Brown, Toni Kathleen
Butler, Jamie Dennis Geoffry
Chapman, Justin Shane
Charnock, Mark James
Corby, Kristine Lee, Miss
Doherty, Brenden Zane, Mr
Ellis, Obe James
Emms, Harry John Wayne
Fox, Dominic James-Torretto
Galea, Mark, Mr
Geiger, Tamika Rae
Hodder, Dallas Jordan
Jones, Craig Ian
Kerkow, Dennis Norman
Lagosha, Kaitlin Lee, Miss
Lee, Jasmine Louise
Lightfoot, Neil Allan
Macdonald, Norman Arthur
Maher, Jasminum Veronica, Miss
Mccallum, Matthew Dale
Montgomery, Jordyn Edward
Murray, Joel Andrew Kenneth
Nicholson, Jordan Bradley
Palmer, Jason David
Rose, Mitchell Rodney
Shorter, Stephen Jeremy, Mr
Skewes, Shawn James
Sullivan, Kenneth Charles, Mr
Tanna, Sarah Lucy
Thomas, Jamie Luke
Vercon, Clinton James
Wemmerslager, Damien Anthony