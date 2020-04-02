NAMED: 39 people due to appear in two Gympie courts
EVERY Gympie court sitting day, a number of people are expected to appear on a range of matters.
Thirty-nine people are due to appear today in Gympie Magistrates and District Courts.
Four people are expected to be sentenced in Gympie District Court today and 35 people are due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court.
Gympie District Court
WAKEMAN; Eliot Paul
MAYFIELD; Kara-Lea
HAMES: Tallen Steven
HAZELGROVE: Cody Steven
Gympie Magistrates Court
Atkinson, Mark
Austin, Joshua Marc
Ayrton, Rickardo Bianco
Ballard, Shane Leslie
Blyton, Robert John
Buckley, David Raymond
Croker, Nathan Wade
De Rooy, Desiree Tina
Fitzgerald, Jushka Douglas
Geary, Kyle John
Goodridge, Shannon Adam
Grabs, Peter Michael
Harm, Jakob Trevor
Harrison, Aleesha Jean
Johnston, Warren Jon Carlton
Kaye, Michael Andrew
Kroning, Joshua Michael
Kross, Holly Melissa
Lovett, Brayden Anthony
Martin, Ann-Maree
Mcgee, Natalie Joy
Moore, Ian Arthur
Morgan, Peter Bruce
Moyes, Culley Elizabeth
Paulsen, Nathan Cameron
Perry, Kate Alicia
Pyke, Alena Eve
Raittila, Ari Harry
Richardson, Alec Gordon
Saunders, Danielle Jasmine
Te Patu, Christine Frances Kakawa
Timoko, Cougar Prince
Wakefield, Allan Gregory
Wakelin, Christopher Paul
Ward, Thomas Arthur