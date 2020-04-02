Menu
Gympie District Court
Gympie District Court
NAMED: 39 people due to appear in two Gympie courts

Arthur Gorrie
2nd Apr 2020 8:00 AM
EVERY Gympie court sitting day, a number of people are expected to appear on a range of matters.

Thirty-nine people are due to appear today in Gympie Magistrates and District Courts.

Four people are expected to be sentenced in Gympie District Court today and 35 people are due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court.

Gympie District Court

WAKEMAN; Eliot Paul

MAYFIELD; Kara-Lea

HAMES: Tallen Steven

HAZELGROVE: Cody Steven

Gympie Magistrates Court

Atkinson, Mark

Austin, Joshua Marc

Ayrton, Rickardo Bianco

Ballard, Shane Leslie

Blyton, Robert John

Buckley, David Raymond

Croker, Nathan Wade

De Rooy, Desiree Tina

Fitzgerald, Jushka Douglas

Geary, Kyle John

Goodridge, Shannon Adam

Grabs, Peter Michael

Harm, Jakob Trevor

Harrison, Aleesha Jean

Johnston, Warren Jon Carlton

Kaye, Michael Andrew

Kroning, Joshua Michael

Kross, Holly Melissa

Lovett, Brayden Anthony

Martin, Ann-Maree

Mcgee, Natalie Joy

Moore, Ian Arthur

Morgan, Peter Bruce

Moyes, Culley Elizabeth

Paulsen, Nathan Cameron

Perry, Kate Alicia

Pyke, Alena Eve

Raittila, Ari Harry

Richardson, Alec Gordon

Saunders, Danielle Jasmine

Te Patu, Christine Frances Kakawa

Timoko, Cougar Prince

Wakefield, Allan Gregory

Wakelin, Christopher Paul

Ward, Thomas Arthur

