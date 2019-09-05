Menu
IN COURT: 37 people will appear at the Gympie Magistrates Court today on a range of charges.
News

NAMED: 37 people to face Gympie court today

Philippe Coquerand
by
5th Sep 2019 8:37 AM
EACH day a number of people appear in Gympie court, on a range of different charges.

The following people are appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today, September 5, 2019:

Austine, Sheena Lesley,

Bartolo, Jessica Marion

Bevelander, Charles

Brown, Scott David

Burgess, Alyce Maree

Connolly, Derek Scott

Darke, Colin David

Davidge, Bradley William

Dennis, Michael Peter Stanley

Espin, Christopher Ian

Fathers, Tristan Liam James

Fleming, Gavin Robert Peter

Frank, Cherie Nicole

Goleby, Riley James

Hewlett, Peter Daryl

Hipwell, Jody Ann

Hutchison, Aden Troy

Johnson, George Robert

Jones, Frank Randal

Keys, Adam John,

Kirkpatrick, John Anthony

Kumar, Rajan

Lonergan, Anthony

Mcardle, Patrick Norman

O'Donohue, Sean James

Pass, Jake Nathan

Porter, Johle Mitchell,

Rodgers-Falk, Ethan Mitchell

Sam, Eugene Anthony

Schroder, Neil Alexander

Shaw, Harold Norman

Shortland, John David

Singleton-Amarant, Jack Roy

St John, Timothy John

Steel, Richard Mark

Wicks, Lisa May

Yule, Phillip Gregory

Gympie Times

