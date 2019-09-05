NAMED: 37 people to face Gympie court today
EACH day a number of people appear in Gympie court, on a range of different charges.
The following people are appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today, September 5, 2019:
Austine, Sheena Lesley,
Bartolo, Jessica Marion
Bevelander, Charles
Brown, Scott David
Burgess, Alyce Maree
Connolly, Derek Scott
Darke, Colin David
Davidge, Bradley William
Dennis, Michael Peter Stanley
Espin, Christopher Ian
Fathers, Tristan Liam James
Fleming, Gavin Robert Peter
Frank, Cherie Nicole
Goleby, Riley James
Hewlett, Peter Daryl
Hipwell, Jody Ann
Hutchison, Aden Troy
Johnson, George Robert
Jones, Frank Randal
Keys, Adam John,
Kirkpatrick, John Anthony
Kumar, Rajan
Lonergan, Anthony
Mcardle, Patrick Norman
O'Donohue, Sean James
Pass, Jake Nathan
Porter, Johle Mitchell,
Rodgers-Falk, Ethan Mitchell
Sam, Eugene Anthony
Schroder, Neil Alexander
Shaw, Harold Norman
Shortland, John David
Singleton-Amarant, Jack Roy
St John, Timothy John
Steel, Richard Mark
Wicks, Lisa May
Yule, Phillip Gregory