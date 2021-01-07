Menu
Gympie Magistrates Court.
NAMED: 36 people appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today

JOSH PRESTON
7th Jan 2021 12:07 PM
The following 36 people have been called to appear in the Gympie Magistrates Court today:

Aubrey, Aimee Elizabeth, Miss

Babic, Nikalis Mierko

Bailey, Toni Amanda Joann

Breen, Kyel David

Brough, David John

Buckley, Damian Joel

Christensen, Gavin Kenneth

Cobb, Bradley James

Cook, Jacinta Anne, Mrs

Cortes, Nathan James

Cougan, Andrew James

Davies, Jack Brian, Mr

Fitzgerald, Jushka Douglas

Friske, Todd Raymond, Mr

Frost, Stephen John

Gent, Jake Joshua

Gosley, Michelle Maree

Grimstone-Remy, Daniel John

Hartley, Nathan Graham, Mr

Jaenke, Blake Steven Warren Jo

Johnson, Danielle Zara

Kassulke, Elizabeth

Lanham, Robert George

Lothian, Brent Albert

Lyons, Victoria

Mcnaught, Max

Miller, Kelly

Miller, Rose-Anne, Miss

Mott, Mistie-Lea Helen

Quinlivan, Cherie Ann, Ms

Rainbird, Brad Anthony, Mr

Schiffke, Joshua Dylan

Tracey, Stephen Mark

Whalen, Roger James, Mr

Wiltshire, Marc James

Woodrow, Tyson Craig

