NAMED: 36 people appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today
The following 36 people have been called to appear in the Gympie Magistrates Court today:
Aubrey, Aimee Elizabeth, Miss
Babic, Nikalis Mierko
Bailey, Toni Amanda Joann
Breen, Kyel David
Brough, David John
Buckley, Damian Joel
Christensen, Gavin Kenneth
Cobb, Bradley James
Cook, Jacinta Anne, Mrs
Cortes, Nathan James
Cougan, Andrew James
Davies, Jack Brian, Mr
Fitzgerald, Jushka Douglas
Friske, Todd Raymond, Mr
Frost, Stephen John
Gent, Jake Joshua
Gosley, Michelle Maree
Grimstone-Remy, Daniel John
Hartley, Nathan Graham, Mr
Jaenke, Blake Steven Warren Jo
Johnson, Danielle Zara
Kassulke, Elizabeth
Lanham, Robert George
Lothian, Brent Albert
Lyons, Victoria
Mcnaught, Max
Miller, Kelly
Miller, Rose-Anne, Miss
Mott, Mistie-Lea Helen
Quinlivan, Cherie Ann, Ms
Rainbird, Brad Anthony, Mr
Schiffke, Joshua Dylan
Tracey, Stephen Mark
Whalen, Roger James, Mr
Wiltshire, Marc James
Woodrow, Tyson Craig