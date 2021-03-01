Menu
Gympie Magistrates Court, where 35 people are facing charges today.
News

NAMED: 35 people facing Gympie Magistrates Court today

Frances Klein
1st Mar 2021 7:44 AM
Today‘s court listings are published as part of News Corporation’s commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

The following people are facing Gympie Magistrates Court today, March 1, 2021:

Alve, Kyle Andrew

Anderson, Ian Bryon, Mr

Bange, Andrew Joseph, Mr

Bischoff, Mitchell Craig, Mr

Blanch, David Aaron, Mr

Bond, Brendan John

Booth, Richard John

Bull, Wendy Joy

Carrington-King, Alix

Constantine, Mark Andrew, Mr

Cooke, Dion Paul

Gallaher, Damien Michael Patrick, Mr

Godden, Bruce Andrew

Greentree, Darren John

Jones, Craig Ia

Jones, Kilah Johnelle

Jones, Tracey Lee, Ms

Kerslake, Loris Ellen

Knight, Justin Lee

Le Du, Justin Andre

Maher, Jasminum Veronica, Miss

Moulden, Anthony Mark

Muir, Dale Justin, Mr

Murray, Joel Andrew Kenneth

Noble, Blayze James

Pearce, Jack David George

Plover, Tegan Maree

Pyke, Alena Eve

Rajapatirana, Daya, Mr

Richards, Wendy May

Russ, Natarsha Lee

Schulz, Wayne Leonard Edgar

Slade, Jason Robert, Mr 35

Smith, Zane Ryan

Towers, Melissa Joy, Miss

