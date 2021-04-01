NAMED: 35 men and women in Gympie Magistrates Court
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
The following people are due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today, Thursday April 1:
Agars, Amanda Jayne
Bevan, Daniel Edward
Bishop, Brendan-James
Bourke, Kevin Patrick Barry
Brigden, Jason Keith
Brown, Maddison Paige
Burke, Steen Hassel
Campbell, Jake Richard
Cleland, Natasha
Crowe, Bradley John
Dennis, Michael Peter Stanley
Devlin, Shane Ross
Flanders, Damon Wayne
Hornery, Allen Glen
Jack, Melissa Ann
Jensen, Tara
Kelly, Danny James
Lang, Benjamin David
Manskie, Brock Logan
Mcewan, Jennsen Maxwell
Mcfadyen, Jack Raets
Miller, Corey Nathan
Morrell, Narelle Margaret
O‘Neil, Ashlee Rose
Peauril, Damian Thomas
Peauril, Michael
Phillips-Healy, Michael James
Platten, Christina Mary
Powell, Branden Radford
Robb, Andrea Emma
Sims, Rosemary Louise
Smith, Gregory William
Soanes, Bernard Ross
Ward, David Lee
Warner, Niccola Taneesha