NAMED: 35 men and women in Gympie Magistrates Court

Today’s court listings are published as part of News Corporation’s commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

The following people are due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today, Thursday April 1:

Agars, Amanda Jayne

Bevan, Daniel Edward

Bishop, Brendan-James

Bourke, Kevin Patrick Barry

Brigden, Jason Keith

Brown, Maddison Paige

Burke, Steen Hassel

Campbell, Jake Richard

Cleland, Natasha

Crowe, Bradley John

Dennis, Michael Peter Stanley

Devlin, Shane Ross

Flanders, Damon Wayne

Hornery, Allen Glen

Jack, Melissa Ann

Jensen, Tara

Kelly, Danny James

Lang, Benjamin David

Manskie, Brock Logan

Mcewan, Jennsen Maxwell

Mcfadyen, Jack Raets

Miller, Corey Nathan

Morrell, Narelle Margaret

O‘Neil, Ashlee Rose

Peauril, Damian Thomas

Peauril, Michael

Phillips-Healy, Michael James

Platten, Christina Mary

Powell, Branden Radford

Robb, Andrea Emma

Sims, Rosemary Louise

Smith, Gregory William

Soanes, Bernard Ross

Ward, David Lee

Warner, Niccola Taneesha