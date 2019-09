NAMED: 33 people to face Gympie Magistrates Court today

NAMED: 33 people will face Gympie Magistrates Court today on a range of charges.

NAMED: 33 people will face Gympie Magistrates Court today on a range of charges. Patrick Woods

EACH day a number of people appear in Gympie court, on a range of different charges.

The following people are appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today, September 30, 2019:

Baxter, Daniel Malcolm

Black, John Allan

Bodycote, Rodney Mark

Cadwallander, Benjamin Thomas Roland

Clark, William Dennis,

Cutter, Jaimi Leigh

Foster, Jack

Gallaher, Keven Alan Ralphael

Hames, Tallen Steven

Honnery, Wesley Scott,

Janecic, Brock Wiliam James

Jeffery, Lincoln Donald,

Jocumsen, Shane Stanley

Jones, Craig Ian

Lewis, Gemma Kate

Lovett, Brayden Anthony

Mackaway, Aaron Lloyd,

Mcphee, Scarlett Louise,

Meehan, Haydon James

Moore-Smith, Jason Joseph

Morrow, Luke William,

Packer, Zackaria Dallas

Pohlner, Ricky James,

Porter, Carlee Jean

Pratt, Nicole Elisabeth

Radley, Mark Robert

Reed, Andrew Jon

Smart, Alex Robert

Stevens, Louise Jennifer,

Stewart, Krystal Joy,

Vale, Ian John

Waters, Cameron Michael,

Willmott, Jaamal Ty,