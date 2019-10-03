Menu
NAMED: 27 people will be appearing at the Gympie Magistrates Court today on a range of charges.
NAMED: 27 people to appear at Gympie Magistrates Court today

Philippe Coquerand
by
3rd Oct 2019 7:00 AM
EACH day a number of people appear in Gympie court, on a range of different charges.

The following people are appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today, October 3.

Armitage, Peter James

Austine, Sheena Lesley

Barratt, Jason

Bazon, Rhys Edward

Bentley, Paul John

Bowditch, Rhiannon Lee

Bowman, Aaron William John

Burgess, Alyce Maree

Condon, Thomas John

Espin, Christopher Ian

Fairbrother, Nathan Benjamin

Gallaher, Jaymie-Lee Emma Lucy

Heath, Joylene Mearander Ann

Holland, Rori James

Jones, Craig Ian

Knowles, Jodie Sherie

Mcdonald, Jessica Louise

Mitchell, William Geoffrey

Muller, Michael James

Nemeth, Jimmy Joseph

Quinn, Nathan Luke

Schmidt, Bryce Stuart

Simpson, Joseph Bradley

Stuffins, Kayla Jane

Tau, Patricia Elizabeth Frances

Thompson, Jacob Francis

Timmermans, Maxime Patrick

