Gympie District Court House, Channon Street, Gympie. August 11, 2015. Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times
NAMED: 26 people to appear in Gympie District Court today

JOSH PRESTON
28th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
The first Gympie District Court sittings of 2020 commence today and span over the next two weeks.

The following people are expected to appear in the court today:

Martin, Timothy

Barker, Jamie Aaron

Gallaher, Teleaha Edward Crystal

Hames, Jessie Leena

Spencer, John William

McCubbin, Tom

Hope, Andrew Gavin

Davy, Bruce Mervyn Dean

Mitchell, Brad William

Crowley, Billy-Jack

Gook, Tania Lee

Peck, Matthew Stephen

Anning, Alastair Wayne

Schwind, Bradley Malcolm

Pearce, Ngithe Lewis

Glassop, Stephen James

Langley, Joshua-James Cameron

Coyne, Michael Carswell

Bayldon, Brett Ingliss

Baker, Aaron Alexander

Hames, Tallen Steven

Hazelgrove, Cody Steven

Lawty, Luke Thomas

Isaacson, Joel David

There are two additional matters under the jurisdiction of the Childrens Court of Queensland.

