NAMED: 26 people to appear in Gympie District Court today
The first Gympie District Court sittings of 2020 commence today and span over the next two weeks.
The following people are expected to appear in the court today:
Martin, Timothy
Barker, Jamie Aaron
Gallaher, Teleaha Edward Crystal
Hames, Jessie Leena
Spencer, John William
McCubbin, Tom
Hope, Andrew Gavin
Davy, Bruce Mervyn Dean
Mitchell, Brad William
Crowley, Billy-Jack
Gook, Tania Lee
Peck, Matthew Stephen
Anning, Alastair Wayne
Schwind, Bradley Malcolm
Pearce, Ngithe Lewis
Glassop, Stephen James
Langley, Joshua-James Cameron
Coyne, Michael Carswell
Bayldon, Brett Ingliss
Baker, Aaron Alexander
Hames, Tallen Steven
Hazelgrove, Cody Steven
Lawty, Luke Thomas
Isaacson, Joel David
There are two additional matters under the jurisdiction of the Childrens Court of Queensland.