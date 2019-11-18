Menu
NAMED: 24 people will face Gympie Magistrates Court today.
News

NAMED: 24 people to face Gympie court today

Philippe Coquerand
18th Nov 2019 7:00 AM
EACH day a number of people appear in Gympie court, on a range of different charges.

The following people are appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today, November 18, 2019:

Bell, Renzi Carl,

Bell, Ronella Lervern Honour

Birch, John Paul

Black, John Allan

Bowater, Kodi Mark

Buckley, Cohen Paul

Daniels, Daryl Robert

Doolan, Phillip Leonard

Foster, Jack

Hamilton, Corey William Thomas

Hazelgrove, Cody Steven

Jocumsen, Shane Stanley

Lagosha, Kaitlin Lee

Langley, Joshua-James Cameron

Manson, Mary-Ann Catherine Louise

Mayfield, Kara-Lea

Mayfield, Kara-Lee

Mclaughlin, Thomas John

O’Brien, Katy Myree

O’Neill, Christopher Andrew

Ryan, Caine John

Snell, Kandace Joyce

Souter, Gregory John

Stuart, Twyla Rose

Swan, Joshua James

Whitson, Michael Joshua

Gympie Times

