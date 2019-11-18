NAMED: 24 people to face Gympie court today
EACH day a number of people appear in Gympie court, on a range of different charges.
The following people are appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today, November 18, 2019:
Bell, Renzi Carl,
Bell, Ronella Lervern Honour
Birch, John Paul
Black, John Allan
Bowater, Kodi Mark
Buckley, Cohen Paul
Daniels, Daryl Robert
Doolan, Phillip Leonard
Foster, Jack
Hamilton, Corey William Thomas
Hazelgrove, Cody Steven
Jocumsen, Shane Stanley
Lagosha, Kaitlin Lee
Langley, Joshua-James Cameron
Manson, Mary-Ann Catherine Louise
Mayfield, Kara-Lea
Mayfield, Kara-Lee
Mclaughlin, Thomas John
O’Brien, Katy Myree
O’Neill, Christopher Andrew
Ryan, Caine John
Snell, Kandace Joyce
Souter, Gregory John
Stuart, Twyla Rose
Swan, Joshua James
Whitson, Michael Joshua