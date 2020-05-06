NAMED: 18 of Gympie’s most shocking thieves and fraudsters

GYMPIE FRAUDSTERS: (Clockwise from top left) Kyle Andrew Alve, David Maxwell Moore, brothers Charles Jacob Caston and Reenarto Caston and Jodianne Kretschmer.

SNEAKY, brazen, violent or plausible at lying, they conned, threatened and cheated Gympie people out of some of their most valuable property.

But few were worse than the Caston brothers, whose overpriced and dodgy trade work took some of the last savings of their elderly Gympie victims, conning them out of a total approaching $70,000.

Reenarto Caston, 26, and his brother conned elderly people out of tens-of-thousands of dollars in a scam that spanned Nambour, Gympie, Ipswich and Beenleigh.

Reenarto Caston, 26, was jailed for three years, with 11 months already served and the remainder suspended for five years. Charles Jacob Caston, 29, was jailed for two years and nine months.

Charles Jacob Caston, 29, and his brother conned elderly people out of tens-of-thousands of dollars in a scam that spanned Nambour, Gympie, Ipswich and Beenleigh.

Or the Casanova Truckie, David Maxwell Moore, who conned and robbed vulnerable women over a big territory in New South Wales and Queensland. He was jailed for four years, with a year already served and a parole eligibility date last July 30.

Casanova Truckie David Maxwell Moore. Pics: A Current Affair

Jamie-Lee William Deacon, 27, was already in jail when sentenced to an extra three months for damaging and stealing from cars at a workshop.

Deacon also stole goods from St Vincent de Paul in Gympie, as did Kyrrin Gaye Vinnicombe and Kaitlin Lee Lagosha.

Steven Zen Shootingstar, 39, was found with such an eclectic array of stolen goods, from wheelie bins to a generator and a solar hot water system and road signs, that one reader suggested he must have been preparing for a garage sale.

Carly Catherine Tinker, 43, was the Gympie West school tuck shop volunteer who stole $600 worth of tuck shop takings.

Callum Jay Laird, 25, was conned by his victim when he stole a credit card and demanded its PIN. The victim gave him the wrong number.

Jesse James Clarke, 24, was sentenced to 20 months jail, with 223 days already served for stealing a motorbike, a sword and a phone.

Jesse James Clarke, 24, walks from the Gympie District Court this week after being sentenced for robbery with personal violence.

Jodianne Maree Kretschmer, 42, was jailed for stealing more than $45,000 in a campaign of thefts from her employer.

Jodianne Kretschmer was jailed for stealing more than $45, triple-0 from her employer, despite her "excellent character" being acknowledged in Gympie court.

Jason Williams, 39, committed one of the world’s least perfect crimes when he stole soft drinks and sweets from a caravan park vending machine, right under a CCTV camera. He was fined $800 and ordered to pay $1500 to repair the machine.

Renee Frances Male, 24, was jailed in Gympie District Court for a drug-linked knifepoint robbery of a family in their home.

HOME INVASION JAIL: Renee Frances Male is led from Gympie District Court after being sentenced yesterday.

Ashley Brian Schleusener, 42, stole building materials from a work site but said he thought this was acceptable to the owner, as it often was allowed on other sites where he had worked. He was fined $400.

Damien Joel Ewing, 46, took more than $5000 from clients on a false promise of transporting goods for them. He was jailed for eight months for internet fraud and ordered to pay $5190 restitution.

Michael McGregor Franklin, 30, was jailed for three years for burglaries that cost Gympie businesses about $11,000.

Travis Terrence Carsburg, 29, will be eligible for parole in November after being jailed for the gunpoint theft of a car.

Travis Terrence Carsburg.

And Christian Neil Cherry, 46, stole $6000 from a 16-year-old girl’s carry basket, money which she and her father wanted to use to buy a car.

Man steals $6k from Gympie teen’s shopping basket