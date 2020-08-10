NAMED: 15 Gympie drink or drug drivers cop their punishments

FIFTEEN people were sentenced for various drink and drug driving related charges during Gympie Magistrates Court proceedings yesterday.

Those included three people who were caught driving under the influence of alcohol, with the highest blood-alcohol reading given by 32-year-old Samuel Geoffery Welsh when he was caught on Excelsior Rd, at 1:40am on July 11.

Welsh, who had been spotted by police driving without headlights, blew .175 when he was pulled over.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan told Welsh he had “really dropped the ball” by choosing to get behind the wheel, but noted it was out of character for him.

Welsh pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol and was disqualified from driving for six months, on top of a $1000 fine.

Madeline Rose Gabbert, 23, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol after she blew .161 on Hyne St, Gympie on July 18.

Gabbert was fined $800 and banned from driving for six months, but no conviction was recorded.

Colin Leslie Dawson, 56, drove under the influence on July 9 before he was caught by police on Brisbane Rd at Monkland.

For his .150 blood-alcohol reading, Dawson was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Robert James Andrews, 65, blew .142 on Exhibition Rd, Southside on June 25.

He pleaded guilty to driving over the middle alcohol limit, receiving a four-month driving ban and a $700 fine with no conviction recorded.

Scott Anthony Baker, 37, was caught speeding in Gympie on April 18 and returned a subsequent blood alcohol reading of .118.

Baker pleaded guilty to driving over the middle alcohol limit and copped a three month driving ban.

Jessica Rae Coleman, 24, drove while over the middle alcohol limit when she blew .109 on the Bruce Highway at Glanmire on July 9. She was banned from driving for three months and fined $300 with no conviction recorded.

Ari Harry Raittila, 56, pleaded guilty to driving over the general alcohol limit after he blew .077 at Corella on March 18.

Mr Callaghan accepted Raittila’s solicitor’s submission that he was not actually driving his car at the time of his test, but was behind the wheel and “in charge” of the vehicle. Raittila was fined $200 and banned from driving for two months with no conviction recorded.

Robert John Blyton, 19, blew .065 on February 20 after he was stopped at Tin Can Bay. Blyton pleaded guilty to driving over the general alcohol limit, receiving a $200 fine and a one month driving ban with no conviction recorded.

Matthew Peter Fairbrother, 51, was over the general alcohol limit when he blew .060 on Exhbition Rd, Southside April 24.

Fairbrother was fined $200 and disqualified from driving for one month with no conviction recorded.

Bevan Earl Steele, 53, blew just over the general alcohol limit with a reading of .054 at Lagoon Pocket on June 20.

Steele was fined $150 and disqualified for one month, but Mr Callaghan granted him a restricted work licence for that time. No conviction was recorded.

Daniel Graupner, 24, had cannabis residue in his saliva when he was stopped for a roadside drug test at Monkland on April 20. He was disqualified from driving for three months due to a previous conviction for “similar offending”.

Jack Raets McFadyen, 26, had methylamphetamine and cannabis residue in his saliva when he was caught at Southside on March 17. He was fined $150 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Lewis Bellerby, 36, had methylamphetamine and cannabis residue in his saliva after being stopped while on a provisional licence in Gympie on June 14. Bellerby was given the mandatory minimum three-month driving ban and a $200 fine.

Jai James Hayes, 24, was caught driving with cannabis residue in his saliva on May 8 at Banks Pocket. He was fined $150 and banned from driving for a month with no conviction recorded.

Matthew Luke Hayes, 35, had cannabis residue in his saliva after being stopped for speeding on the Wide Bay Highway at Bells Bridge on May 12. His licence was disqualified for three months on top of a $250 fine.