NAMED: 14 drink or drug drivers face Gympie Magistrate

Liam Paro was caught driving under the influence of liquor at Rainbow Beach. He pleaded guilty and no conviction was recorded against him. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

A PRO boxer and another man who interrupted his lawyer to say he’d “f***** up” were among 14 drink or drug drivers who faced the Gympie Magistrates Court late last week.

Liam Robert Paro, 24, was stopped by police on Double Island Drive at Rainbow Beach on June 6, and returned a blood alcohol reading of .170 in a subsequent breath test.

The boxer known as “The Prodigy” pleaded guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of liquor and was disqualified from driving for the next six months, on top of a $600 fine. No conviction was recorded.

Robert Scot Wilkinson, 42, told Magistrate Chris Callaghan he “f***** up” when pleading guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of liquor.

“I wasn’t quite going to quite say that,” Mr Callaghan replied.

The court heard Wilkinson had consumed a cask of wine before he was stopped by police for speeding on the Bruce Highway at Gunalda on August 14.

Wilkinson returned a breath test reading of .209. He was fined $900 and banned from driving for nine months.

Adam Lester Brown, 27, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor after he blew .158 on Double Island Drive at Rainbow Beach on May 27.

Because of a previous traffic offence in Murgon, Brown was disqualified from driving for a mandatory minimum six months on top of a $700 fine.

Jason Barratt, 45, had cannabis residue in his saliva when he was pulled over in Gympie on June 16. Barratt was suspended from driving for three months.

Cody Thomas Hethorn, 19, blew .087 while driving without a licence on August 22 in Gympie.

Hethorn received a nine month driving ban for the combined charges of driving over the general alcohol limit and driving on a suspended licence. He was also fined $300.

Brad Anthony Rainbird, 46, had cannabis residue in his saliva after being pulled over on the Southside on June 5. Rainbird was banned from driving for one month with no conviction recorded.

Thomas Millar Morton, 40, pleaded guilty to driving over the general alcohol limit after he blew .084 on Brisbane Rd at Gympie on August 3.

Morton was fined $400 and banned from driving for three months, but was granted a restricted work licence for that time. No conviction was recorded.

James Bayliss, 28, pleaded guilty to two charges of driving while on a demerit point suspension and one charge of driving with a relevant drug in his system.

He received a combined suspension of 9 months on top of a $500 fine.

Kyron Jake Willmott, 23, drove over the general alcohol limit when he blew .064 at Gindoran on June 28.

Willmott was fined $300 and banned from driving for three months, and his existing suspended sentence for other offences was extended by one month.

Beau Rhys Fleming, 31, pleaded guilty to driving over the general alcohol limit after he blew .058 at Lagoon Pocket on June 27. He was fined $150 and disqualified from driving for one month with no conviction recorded.

Ryleigh William Aristide Gibbon, 27, had cannabis residue, MDMA and meth in his saliva when he was stopped on Kurrawa Dr, Rainbow Beach on December 31 last year.

Gibbon was fined $200 and banned from driving for six months due to two past traffic offences.

Jacob Kenneth Bentley, 20, blew .127 while on a provisional licence at Tin Can Bay on August 21. He was banned from driving for three months and fined $500 with no conviction recorded.

Abdelhalim El Mouzakki, 27, drove over the general alcohol limit when he blew .077 at Airlie Beach on May 20. He was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month, but no conviction was recorded.

Calum William Schoenmakers, 27, was caught driving over the no alcohol limit in place for provisional drivers when he blew .039 at Woolooga on July 12.

Schoenmakers was fined $200 and banned from driving for the mandatory minimum of three months, but no conviction was recorded.