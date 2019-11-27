NAMED: 12 people facing two Gympie courts today

NAMED: 12 people will face two different courts today on a range of offences. 9 people will face the Gympie District Court and 3 people will face the Gympie Magistrates Court.

THE District Court has begun sittings in Gympie that will last for the next two weeks.

The following people are facing Gympie District Court today, Wednesday November 27:

MARTIN: Timothy

ROGERS: Geoffrey Charles

HOPE: Andrew Gavin

ISAACSON: Joel David

ROADLEY: Thomas James

HAMES: Jessie Leena

LEAFE: Joshua Ronald

HAMILTON: Graham Robert

BLANCH: David Aaron

The following people are facing Gympie Magistrates Court today, Wednesday November 27:

Baker, Jesse James

Cadwallander, Benjamin Thomas Roland

Pye, Vincent James