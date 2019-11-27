Menu
NAMED: 12 people will face two different courts today on a range of offences. 9 people will face the Gympie District Court and 3 people will face the Gympie Magistrates Court.
News

NAMED: 12 people facing two Gympie courts today

Philippe Coquerand
27th Nov 2019 7:00 AM
THE District Court has begun sittings in Gympie that will last for the next two weeks.

The following people are facing Gympie District Court today, Wednesday November 27:

MARTIN: Timothy

ROGERS: Geoffrey Charles

HOPE: Andrew Gavin

ISAACSON: Joel David

ROADLEY: Thomas James

HAMES: Jessie Leena

LEAFE: Joshua Ronald

HAMILTON: Graham Robert

BLANCH: David Aaron

The following people are facing Gympie Magistrates Court today, Wednesday November 27:

Baker, Jesse James

Cadwallander, Benjamin Thomas Roland

Pye, Vincent James

