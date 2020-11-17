Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two people face Gympie District Court today in Gympie, while eight face Gympie Magistrates Court.
Two people face Gympie District Court today in Gympie, while eight face Gympie Magistrates Court.
News

NAMED: 10 people face 2 Gympie courts today

Frances Klein
17th Nov 2020 7:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

DISTRICT court sittings continue in Gympie today with the arraignment of Gail Gear at 9am.

From 10am the trial of Joshua Ronald Leafe is expected to begin.

Judge Cash QC will be presiding over both.

A further eight people could be sentenced today in Gympie Magistrates Court with long pleas expected to be dealt with from 9.30am for the following people:

Barker, Scott Leslie

Catton, Alex Christopher

Millers, Tony Douglas

Peauril, Damian Thomas

Peauril, Michael

Stone, Jem Amber, Ms

Thomas, Jamie Luke

Van-Ross, Joseph James

MORE COURT NEWS:

Man airlifted after being viciously stabbed by jealous Gympie ex

Murder accused charged with pole assault and car damage

NAMED: 58 people face charges, 10 serious, in Gympie courts

courtlist court today due to appear gympie court gympie crime gympie crimegympie crimegympie crimefraudgympie wa gympie district court gympie magistrates court gympie police trials
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man airlifted after being viciously stabbed by jealous ex

        Premium Content Man airlifted after being viciously stabbed by jealous ex

        News The young mother who stabbed him on a Gympie street, then sent him multiple menacing and ‘chilling’ text messages, promising to kill him next time

        Burnett police nab Coast pair allegedly with drugs, weapon

        Premium Content Burnett police nab Coast pair allegedly with drugs, weapon

        Crime Burnett police have arrested a Sunshine Coast man and woman found to be travelling...

        Gympie’s 500+ Class of 2020 prepares to go out in style

        Premium Content Gympie’s 500+ Class of 2020 prepares to go out in style

        News Year 12 graduates from the region’s seven high schools have finished exams are are...

        Gympie craft beer goes Off The Rails for tourism leaders

        Premium Content Gympie craft beer goes Off The Rails for tourism leaders

        News Tourism operators from around the region have had a very challenging year, and...