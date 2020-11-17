NAMED: 10 people face 2 Gympie courts today

Two people face Gympie District Court today in Gympie, while eight face Gympie Magistrates Court.

DISTRICT court sittings continue in Gympie today with the arraignment of Gail Gear at 9am.

From 10am the trial of Joshua Ronald Leafe is expected to begin.

Judge Cash QC will be presiding over both.

A further eight people could be sentenced today in Gympie Magistrates Court with long pleas expected to be dealt with from 9.30am for the following people:

Barker, Scott Leslie

Catton, Alex Christopher

Millers, Tony Douglas

Peauril, Damian Thomas

Peauril, Michael

Stone, Jem Amber, Ms

Thomas, Jamie Luke

Van-Ross, Joseph James

