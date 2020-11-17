NAMED: 10 people face 2 Gympie courts today
DISTRICT court sittings continue in Gympie today with the arraignment of Gail Gear at 9am.
From 10am the trial of Joshua Ronald Leafe is expected to begin.
Judge Cash QC will be presiding over both.
A further eight people could be sentenced today in Gympie Magistrates Court with long pleas expected to be dealt with from 9.30am for the following people:
Barker, Scott Leslie
Catton, Alex Christopher
Millers, Tony Douglas
Peauril, Damian Thomas
Peauril, Michael
Stone, Jem Amber, Ms
Thomas, Jamie Luke
Van-Ross, Joseph James
