Name and shame: 21 Gympie drink or drug drivers face court
21 PEOPLE faced Gympie Magistrates Court for drink or drug driving offences today.
Phillip Gerard Pocock registered the highest reading when he blew .253 after causing a crash on Hilton Rd at Gympie on May 16.
He was given 12 months' probation and banned from driving for the same amount of time with a conviction recorded.
The full list is below:
- Martin Joseph Muller blew .135 on Excelsior Rd at Gympie on June 1. He was fined $600 and banned from driving for four months. A conviction was not recorded.
- Stuart Malcolm Horsfall blew .055 on Brisbane Rd at Gympie on May 26. He was fined $250 and suspended from driving for one month with a conviction recorded.
- Scott Cameron Spiteri had marijuana residue in his saliva when he was tested on Clarkson Dr, Rainbow Beach on April 22. He was fined $200 with no conviction recorded and given a one month suspension from driving, but was granted a restricted work license for that time.
- Nathan Troy Crosby had marijuana residue in his saliva when he was random drug tested on the Old Bruce Highway at Tuchekoi on April 14. He was suspended for the mandatory minimum of three months for committing the offence while on a provisional license. He was also fined $100 with no conviction recorded.
- Aidan Joseph Gray had methylamphetamine in his saliva while driving on a provisional license at Rainbow Beach on April 17. He was banned from driving for the mandatory minimum of three months and fined $300 with a conviction recorded.
- Jason Craig Patterson blew .167 after first driving home and then attempting to take his four-month-old child and fiance on another drive at Mackay on April 26. He was disqualified for six months and fined $1000 with a conviction recorded.
- Cameron James Cutter had methylamphetamine and marijuana residue in his saliva while driving on Nelson Rd, Gympie on April 10. He was fined $200 and banned from driving for three months with a conviction recorded.
- Yugo Charles Condon had methylamphetamine in his saliva while driving on Channon St on April 13. His licence was disqualified for three months and he was fined $300. No conviction was recorded.
- Angus Brady Tuton was caught driving with marijuana residue in his saliva while on a provisional license on Clarkson Dr, Rainbow Beach on April 20. He copped the mandatory minimum three month license suspension and a $150 fine. No conviction was recorded.
- Callum Jacob Marlow was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $150 after he was caught with methylamphetamine in his saliva at Noosa North Shore on April 21. No conviction was recorded.
- James Allan Crichton Smart had methylamphetamine and marijuana residue in his saliva when he was caught driving on Horseshoe Bend on April 19. He was suspended from driving for three months and fined $300 with no conviction recorded.
- Tara Marie Coles blew .063 on Mary Valley Rd at Long Flat on May 11. She was fined $250 and banned from driving for a month, but was granted a restricted work license. No conviction was recorded.
- Walter Bayani Barkle had methylamphetamine and marijuana residue in his saliva while driving on Mt Pleasant Rd on April 19. He was fined $150 and suspended from driving for one month with no conviction recorded.
- Casey Lee Fallon was caught with marijuana residue in her saliva when driving on Channon St on April 5. She was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $150 with no conviction recorded.
- Travis James Taylor blew .118 after being involved in a single vehicle accident on the Bruce Highway at Bauple on April 15. He was banned for the mandatory minimum of three months and fined $200.
- Loretta-Lee Algar blew .061 on the Bruce Highway at Chatsworth on May 19. She was banned from driving for one month and fined $250 with no conviction recorded.
- Steven Michael Clements had marijuana residue in his saliva when he was tested on Glastonbury Rd at Southside on April 18. He was fined $150 and banned from driving for one month with no conviction recorded.
- Christopher Ian Fenn blew .120 at Rainbow Beach on May 24. He was banned from driving for three months and fined $550 with no conviction recorded.
- Stephen Jeremy Shorter blew .083 at Gatton on April 3. He was fined $500 and handed a two month disqualification, but he was granted a restricted work license. No conviction was recorded.
- John Stewart Hellmuth blew .086 at Tin Can Bay on May 11. He was fined $400 and banned from driving for two months. No conviction was recorded.