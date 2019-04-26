Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have established a cordon
Police have established a cordon Cade Mooney
Offbeat

Naked man hides in cane on side of Bruce Highway

Melanie Plane
by
26th Apr 2019 3:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INITIAL: POLICE are on scene at Bakers Creek trying to capture a naked man who has caused a disturbance on the Bruce Highway.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed police were called to the highway, outside the Bakers Creek Tavern, at 3pm.

He said there were reports a man was laying in the middle of the road. There were also reports he began throwing shoes at vehicles.

The spokesman said the man fled into cane paddocks and police established cordons in a bid to track him down.

Further reports suggest the man has taken off his clothes and is hiding in thick cane, with just a pair of boots in his possession.

bakers creek bruce highway editors picks mackay police street disturbance
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Losing Ashley: 'I couldn't bring my brother home'

    premium_icon Losing Ashley: 'I couldn't bring my brother home'

    News Dale recalls the moment he found out his brother Ashley Birt was killed in Afghanistan

    • 26th Apr 2019 2:54 PM
    No traffic on historic Gympie region bridge until Christmas

    premium_icon No traffic on historic Gympie region bridge until Christmas

    News The bridge will be closed to traffic until mid-December

    How the Devils 18s took a leaf out of the seniors' play book

    premium_icon How the Devils 18s took a leaf out of the seniors' play book

    News 'Our boys are up to the challenge, getting better each week'

    Gympie region dog attacks leave 22 people, animals injured

    premium_icon Gympie region dog attacks leave 22 people, animals injured

    News Stats come after elderly man lost a lot of blood in Noosa attack.