Naked man caught masturbating in toilet near Gympie school

Chey Callum Matthews pleaded guiltt to an indecent act charge after he was caught masturbating in public at A.J. Mitchell Park.

A 36-year-old man has been left “embarrassed” after he was caught stark naked and masturbating in the female toilets of Gympie’s popular A.J. Mitchell Park.

East Deep Creek’s Chey Callum Matthews was caught on the afternoon of March 14, by police responding to complaints of a man masturbating in the female cubicles at the park, located near Gympie State High School.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell told Gympie Magistrates Court Matthews was “butt naked (with) no shoes or socks”.

He told police he had run into the toilets because he had diarrhea.

Matthews, representing himself, suffers from schizophrenia.

He told the court he had been having trouble with his medication, had not been taking it at the time and had also been taking drugs.

The situation he was found in, he told the court, was “highly embarrassing”.

“I’m sorry to anybody who took offence to my actions,” Matthews said.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler accepted Matthews guilty plea to an indecent act charge for masturbating in a public place, and failing to follow a police request by providing identification.

He fined Matthews $750 but cautioned him he was “playing with fire” by taking other drugs but not his medication.