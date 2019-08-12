Nadal bloodbath prompts familiar jokes
Rafael Nadal dropped just three games in the final of the Rogers Cup on Monday morning (AEST), sparking suggestions the Big Three of men's tennis have never had it easier.
Nadal nuked Russia's Daniil Medvedev 6-3 6-0 in a clinic as he took advantage of the absence of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the draw to defend a non-clay title for the first time in his career.
The ease of victory prompted familiar jokes on social media as tennis followers wonder when a legitimate challenger to the three legends will emerge.
At least Nadal described the final as "my best match of the week by far" but it was little comfort for Medvedev who lost his second final in as many tournaments after being beaten by Nick Kyrgios in Washington last week.
He spoke before the match about facing Nadal for the first time. "It's extra special," Medvedev said. "I played Novak (Djokovic) and Roger (Federer) a few times. It's different … there is some extra pressure."
Nadal is just brutalizing Medvedev. Look I gotta be honest, men’s tennis is getting pretty boring. Can somebody from the next generation take the big three on please? #CoupeRogers— Sean Kent (@seankent) August 11, 2019
Players with 3 titles in 2019:— José Morgado (@josemorgado) August 11, 2019
Djokovic -- Aus Open, Madrid, Wimbledon
Nadal -- Rome, Roland Garros, Montreal
Federer -- Dubai, Miami, Halle
Thiem -- Indian Wells, Barcelona, Kitzbuhel
Yes, your ATP Top 4.
Incredible stat: Rafa has won 23 titles off of clay, 19 on hard, four on grass and has *never* defended one. Canadian Masters defending champ Nadal serving 6-3, 5-0 on Medvedev on the verge of doing it for the first time. He’s won 59 titles on clay, defended them 32 times.— Full Dissident (@hbryant42) August 11, 2019