Generic picture of National Australia Bank (nab) branch and logo. Hollie Adams/The Australian
Business

NAB in search of Gympie employees to work from home

Kristen Camp
15th Mar 2021 5:30 AM
Banking giant NAB is looking to hire more than 130 new employees across Australia’s regional towns who will have the opportunity to work from home, and Gympie is included in this recruitment.

With the opening of the new NAB hub in Mary Street on March 22, the Gympie branch is hoping to grow its team and expand its already strong presence.

The new employees will join NAB’s geographically dispersed Personal Bank Operations Team, who help customers achieve their home ownership goals through fast and reliable credit approval.

Both part-time and full-time positions are available and the only requirements are flexibility and previous credit assessment experience.

NAB Executive Personal Bank Operations Graeme Sayers said COVID had changed the way NAB employees worked, with more than 80 per cent supporting customers by phone, video or online.

 “We are looking to regional areas of Australia, including Gympie in our search for talented team members,” Mr Sayers said.

Mr Sayers said home lending applications for January were stronger than the past five years and NAB was focused on ensuring its customers experience was as seamless as possible.

“We want to deliver the simplest home loan experience for our customers,” he said.

“By the end of September, we aim to provide unconditional approval in under an hour for around 30 per cent of our home loans.

 “The ability to do these roles from anywhere provides great career opportunities for talented individuals in Gympie and the surrounding region.”

To put in an application for the NAB Gympie positions CLICK HERE

