Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sunken boat in Keppel Bay Marina
Sunken boat in Keppel Bay Marina
News

Mystery surrounds sunken boat on Cap Coast

Jack Evans
26th Dec 2019 11:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A boat has sunk in the Keppel Bay Marina overnight and at this stage, the cause remains a mystery.

Coast Guard Yeppoon said it was aware of the vessel's misadventure but had no information as to how it sank.

Keppel Bay Marina management said a cause would not likely be known until the vessel was salvaged.

The spokeswoman said containments were in place to stop the spread of fuels and oils.

Photos on social media show the large single-hull vessel almost completely submerged where it appears to be resting on the ocean floor.

Marina management asked the public to keep clear as the salvage mission began.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said no incident had been reported to police.

capricorn coast fishing coast guard yeppoon keppel bay marina
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Got the Boxing Day blues? This drink could be the cure

        premium_icon Got the Boxing Day blues? This drink could be the cure

        Business Did you get a little too festive? A Sunshine Coast man has created a formula to help prevent the after effects of drinking, which many of us know all too well.

        Look out! Here come the Boxing Day buns

        Look out! Here come the Boxing Day buns

        Food & Entertainment Too soon? Coles bring out traditional Easter treat one day after Christmas. Are you...

        REVEALED: Where Queenslanders are not paying council fines

        premium_icon REVEALED: Where Queenslanders are not paying council fines

        Crime Fine dodgers owe Queensland councils almost $100 million

        Half-price news: Dive into a great deal this Summer

        premium_icon Half-price news: Dive into a great deal this Summer

        News Keep up with the conversation with our best journalism and rewards