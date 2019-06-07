Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 'crime scene' on the Leo Baker bridge in Gayndah.
The 'crime scene' on the Leo Baker bridge in Gayndah. Jake Finnigan
Offbeat

Mystery surrounds Burnett 'crime scene'

Jake Finnigan
by
7th Jun 2019 2:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BURNETT community has been stumped after the appearance of a supposed crime scene.

The pedestrian walkway of Leo Baker Bridge in Gayndah has been covered in police tape, and a chalk body outline has been drawn on the footpath, which is also covered in what appears to be a large spattering of blood.

But when contacted by the Times, local police had no knowledge of the crime scene.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Gayndah's fire captain was also unaware of the situation.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media was also unable to shed any light on the mystery, and suggested the scene may have been the result of filming.

"It sounds like someone has been doing some filming or something," the spokeswoman said.

"Normally if there's a murder or anything blood is cleaned up straight away."

Do you know anything about the crime scene? If so, please get in touch with us by calling 4162 9721 or emailing jake.finnigan@cnbtimes.com.au.

burnett crime scene gayndah leo baker bridge north burnett crime scene
South Burnett

Top Stories

    OPINION:The song our 'shocking' anthem should be ditched for

    premium_icon OPINION:The song our 'shocking' anthem should be ditched for

    News 'There's some shocking anthems around the world and ours is one of them'

    Major upgrade on the way for Gympie racing track

    premium_icon Major upgrade on the way for Gympie racing track

    News 'These grants allow us to makes these upgrades'

    'He just deserved so much more'

    premium_icon 'He just deserved so much more'

    News Brett Scovell: 'We don't want our son to be forgotten'.