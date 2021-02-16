Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police outside a Gladstone residence where the body of a person was discovered this afternoon.
Police outside a Gladstone residence where the body of a person was discovered this afternoon.
News

Mystery surrounds body found at Gladstone residence

Rodney Stevens
15th Feb 2021 6:19 PM | Updated: 16th Feb 2021 5:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Mystery surrounds the discovery of a body at a Gladstone residence on Monday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a medical incident at a private residence at 4.22pm.

The spokeswoman referred The Observer to the Queensland Police Service for further comment.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were also called to the residence on View Street for a concern for welfare.

It was reported the occupant of the residence hadn't answered the door for two days.

Fire fighters reportedly peered through a window of the residence and saw the person, who was believed to be deceased, on the floor of the premises.

Gladstone police arrived shortly thereafter.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said police had taken control of the scene.

Officers at the scene reportedly called for an undertaker to attend the address and requested face masks be brought to the scene.

The spokeswoman said the sex of the person or their age was not yet known due to the decomposition of the body.

The Queensland Police spokeswoman said the incident wasn't currently being treated as suspicious.

More to come

More Stories

concern for welfare dead body found deceased gladstone gladstone observer gladstone police qas gladstone qfes gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Final culprit in island inferno sentenced

        Premium Content Final culprit in island inferno sentenced

        News It started a blaze that razed half the World Heritage-listed Fraser Island. Now the last culprit behind a campfire has been sentenced.

        ‘I’m going to kill you’: Farm worker attacks ex with sander

        Premium Content ‘I’m going to kill you’: Farm worker attacks ex with sander

        News The 29-year-old went on a violent rampage at Chatsworth just north of Gympie

        Man threw girlfriend to ground multiple times over money

        Premium Content Man threw girlfriend to ground multiple times over money

        News The fight started outside the Cooloola Cove supermarket and only ended when the...

        Best of Gympie: Nominate the Best Pizza now

        Best of Gympie: Nominate the Best Pizza now

        Lifestyle Nominations are now open to find the region's top pizzeria