Mystery surrounds ‘big bang’ felt throughout Gympie

BEHIND THE MULLOCK HEAP

The quirky, curious and sometimes amusing stories that don’t quite qualify as “news”

BIG Bang Gympie style...

Mystery still surrounds the big bang that was heard throughout Gympie last Saturday night.

“Holy, that was a big Big Bang on the Southside. Anything blow up?” someone posted on Facebook just before 10pm.

A tonne of comments followed from other residents throughout Gympie, Greens Creek, Calico Creek, East Deep Creek, Jones Hill and The Dawn who had heard it too, plus a few theories as to what it was.

“..it had a ripple to it,” someone said.

“Felt the ripple and heard it from Duke St,” said someone else.

“It was so huge! I wondered if it was a gas cylinder blowing up. But it was bigger than that too,” someone else said.

“Sounds like a conspiracy to me,” said another.

Some sort of mining work was suggested as the source of the noise, as well as an exploding truck tyre on the Bruce Highway, but not too many were convinced, so loud and so far was the bang.

Could an exploding truck tyre on the Bruce Highway have caused last Saturday night’s “big bang” which was felt throughout the region? If not, what was it?

Someone from Noosaville said there were large explosive noises around Noosaville on Saturday night as well.

If anyone can explain it we would love to hear from you at editor@gympietimes.com

WHAT’S real and what’s not...

There was also a fair bit of cynicism around the LGAQ sponsored new election watchdog which will purport to investigate and distinguish between “fake news” and “real” news being spread about by candidates in the lead-up to the March 28 election.

Gympie Council Hilary Smerdon, Dan Stewart, Glen Hartwig, Bob Leitch, Mick Curran, Bob Fredman, Mal Gear, Daryl Dodt and Mark McDonald.

The Independent Council Election Observer will review claims of false and deceptive campaign material but will be a bit of a paper tiger, with no powers to force liars to retract their claims.

It’s to be hoped the ICEO has a cast of thousands, because keeping up with the bull----, reseraching it and publishing the findings is going to be a mammoth task.

BURNING bridges...

It is also to be hoped the DTMR uses the opportunity to replace one of the region’s most accident-prone bridges with something a bit safer following the calamity that followed yet another accident there this week.

BRIDGE COLLAPSE: The running creek bridge on Brooweena-Woolooga Rd has now collapsed due to a fire overnight. The road is closed from the bridge. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

It was almost poetic that Running Creek Bridge was burnt to the ground by a fire that started when a car crashed over its side and burst into flames.

UP IN FLAMES: The Notorious Running Creek bridge partially in flames overnight due a crash earlier in the day. Photo: Sean Barrett.

Unfortunately for stranded locals, who now have to just about go through Maryborough to get to Gympie, there’s not going to be any quick fix. We will all watch with interest to see if the replacement is aligned better and the years of safety issues there are addressed by the replacement structure.