Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MYSTERY: A submarine was spotted by eagle-eyed Coast photographer Cade Mooney off the coastline this morning.
MYSTERY: A submarine was spotted by eagle-eyed Coast photographer Cade Mooney off the coastline this morning. Cade Mooney
Offbeat

Mystery sub spotted 100m off Coast beach

Scott Sawyer
by
2nd Jul 2019 8:42 AM | Updated: 10:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MYSTERY submarine has been spotted about 100m off the coast this morning by an eagle-eyed local photographer.

Cade Mooney snapped the sub from his balcony about 6.30am, as it powered south.

He was looking out over Bulcock Beach and the Pumicestone Passage when he said the sub just "popped up".

The experienced photographer said it looked like a Collins Class submarine to him.

MYSTERY: A submarine was spotted by eagle-eyed Coast photographer Cade Mooney off the coastline this morning.
MYSTERY: A submarine was spotted by eagle-eyed Coast photographer Cade Mooney off the coastline this morning. Cade Mooney

The Collins Class is a fleet of six, diesel-electric Australian-built submarines.

He said he'd been out in the area with the Caloundra Coast Guard a few years ago when a US Navy submarine surfaced nearby as well.

The Daily has approached the Department of Defence for more information about the submarine.

MYSTERY: A submarine was spotted by eagle-eyed Coast photographer Cade Mooney off the coastline this morning.
MYSTERY: A submarine was spotted by eagle-eyed Coast photographer Cade Mooney off the coastline this morning. Cade Mooney

More Stories

cade mooney collins class defence department department of defence editors picks navy photographer submarine
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Trial run in Mary St for beloved Gympie biz

    premium_icon Trial run in Mary St for beloved Gympie biz

    News This Gympie business will trail run operating out of a shop front in Mary Street.

    • 2nd Jul 2019 10:00 AM
    IN COURT: 3 cases before Gympie Court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 3 cases before Gympie Court today

    News EACH day a number of people appear in Gympie court.

    CRASH UPDATE: Multiple injuries in chaotic Bruce Hwy pile-up

    premium_icon CRASH UPDATE: Multiple injuries in chaotic Bruce Hwy pile-up

    Breaking The Bruce Hwy is closed in both directions

    Bay singer at Muster: Raise a beer for our Ali S

    premium_icon Bay singer at Muster: Raise a beer for our Ali S

    News The 30-year-old singer qualified for the semis of the Talent Search