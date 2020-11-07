Mystery shrouds fate of $2 billion Gympie region project

Questions continue to grow about the future of a proposed $2 billion solar farm at Lower Wonga, with sources saying affected landholders have not heard anything substantial for months and options on the land have likely all lapsed.

Questions continue to grow about the future of a proposed $2 billion solar farm at Lower Wonga, with sources saying affected landholders have not heard anything substantial for months and options on the land have likely all lapsed.

IT was once touted as Australia’s largest ever solar farm; now it appears to have become a $2 billion mystery.

Questions continue to grow around the future of the proposed 800 megawatt solar farm at Lower Wonga, once heralded as a jobs boon for Gympie and the start of the region’s renewable revolution.

SolarQ managing director Scott Armstrong at the Gympie site in 2017.

The project was unveiled in April 2017 amid fanfare and projections the 18-month construction phase would deliver 450 jobs to the region.

Gympie Regional Council gave the solar farm the green light in November that year, and the company eyed July 2018 as a start date.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

Ground breaking was then pushed out to the end of 2018, with the SolarQ managing director saying lengthened financial negotiations had caused the delay.

The company’s milestones show it is still waiting a decision on an offer to connect to the electricity grid.

Since then radio silence has descended on the project. Sources with knowledge of the situation said options the company had on the land it was to build the farm on have likely all lapsed, and there is a growing belief among landowners in and around Lower Wonga the project has collapsed.

Emails and calls by The Gympie Times to SolarQ seeking comment went unanswered.

Online metadata shows the company’s web page has not been updated since June this year.

Milestones on the website show the project stuck awaiting a Powerlink offer to connect, and claim it is ready to begin construction on the first two stages.