Mystery of the disappearing art that turned up at the tip

ARTWORK FOUND: A 18-year-old painting was found after it went missing a decade ago.

ARTWORK FOUND: A 18-year-old painting was found after it went missing a decade ago. CONTRIBUTED

A 18-YEAR-OLD painting belonging to the Theebine Hotel was found last Tuesday at the Gympie rubbish tip - after it went missing a decade ago.

The hand-drawn painting replicated the Theebine Hotel around 1979 with a dirt road out the front which has now changed to a gravel carpark.

The painting of the Theebine pub in 2001. Troy Jegers

Artist Brian Skin drew the painting for the original owners, Ethan and Sue in 2001.

Duty manager of the Queenslander Hotel in Mary St, Rebecca Peckman, said she was handed the painting by her friend Rob who discovered it at the dump.

The painting was kept for a week until Ms Peckman handed it to customers John and Dianne Hobbs who then returned it to The Theebine Hotel on Thursday afternoon.

Theebine Hotel owner Claudia Kroenert was ecstatic.

FOUND: John Hobbs with Theebine Hotel owner Claudia Kroenert and Diane Hobbs with the returned painting. Troy Jegers

"We believe the painting was taken by someone celebrating a bucks party or a 21st, 10 years ago,” Ms Kroenert said.

"We find with a lot of bucks groups and this mostly happens at every pub that they try and take something to keep as memorabilia.

"Mr Hobbs came into the hotel and he said, I drew this for you and as soon as I saw it, I said 'Bullshit! I can't believe that'. I said that was a picture that went missing 10 years ago,” she said.

The painting was originally framed but was found in excellent condition without the frame.

It will now be getting framed before it goes up on the hotel's wall.

"... hopefully nobody will pinch it,” she said.