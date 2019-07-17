Freak garage door outage in popular suburb disturbs locals

THE residents of 12 neighbouring homes at Bellbird Park spent last week trying to fathom why all their garage doors had stopped working at the same time.

Jeff Collins Circuit residents Robert Haygarth and Kevin Hill were among those hit in the freak outage.

They said it took a few days for the neighbours to work out that all their garage door remote controls had stopped working at about the same time.

The controls continued to be on the blink for about a week and then, just as oddly, returned to normal service last Tuesday.

In the meantime, one neighbour paid to have a control unit replaced and several had called door service companies.

"Repair men have told us it could have been a drone or a baby monitor operating on a similar frequency," Mr Haygarth said.

But the neighbours are not convinced.

A national spokesman for B&D Garage Doors said baby monitors were sometimes to blame for interference, but not on such a grand scale.

The spokesman said newer doors contained different technology less likely to suffer from any kind of interference, but the doors in Jeff Collins Circuit were all more likely to contain similar, older technology.