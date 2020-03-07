Menu
Matthew Barrett was last seen leaving a friend’s home on Ettledale Road in Spring Farm around 7.45pm on Thursday February 27. He has not been seen or heard from since and was reported missing when he failed to turn up to work the next day.
Crime

Mystery of missing council garbage collecter

by Cydonee Mardon
7th Mar 2020 1:17 PM
The family of a Camden Council worker missing for more than a week fear the worst after a land and air search so far failed to find any trace.

Matthew Barrett was last seen leaving a friend's home on Ettledale Road in Spring Farm around 7.45pm on Thursday February 27.

He has not been seen or heard from since and was reported missing when he failed to turn up to work the next day.

Camden council worker Matthew Barrett has not been seen since February 27 after leaving a friend’s home in Sydney’s south west. Picture: Supplied
Mr Barrett's sister-in-law Breeanna McKenzie said the 29-year-old garbage truck driver was in constant contact with his family and had no history of mental illness, no enemies and no reason to vanish form his tight-knit community.

"I just don't even know how to explain the hurt, it's like something you have never felt before," Ms McKenzie told The Sunday Telegraph.

"It's honestly heartbreaking."

On the night he disappeared Mr Barrett went visited a friend at Spring Farm after work.

"Matt decided to leave at 7.45pm to then travel back to his home in Werombi," Ms McKenzie said.

"Matt always made sure to leave before dark as the roads are country roads so once it gets dark all the animals start coming out."

 

Mr Barrett was last seen riding his red Honda 650 motorbike. Picture: Supplied
Police searched Mr Barrett's home at McLeay Road and found no trace of him or his motorcycle, a red Honda 650 with registration plates KRF93.

Police are continuing an extensive air and ground search but are urging rural property owners to assist in the efforts.

Anyone in the Camden South, Razorback, Cawdor, Glenmore, The Oaks, Werombi, Orangeville, Picton and surrounding areas is urged to check the boundaries of their properties to assist in the search.

"There has been no activity on his phone or bank accounts, we've just heard nothing," Ms McKenzie said.

"Matthew and his father are best mates, they are always working on cars together. They have recently been working in his old Valiant.

"Matthew would come around every Sunday night for dinner. This is just so out of character."

Mr Barrett is described as Caucasian in appearance, 175-180cm tall, medium build, with light brown hair.

Anyone with information is urged to call Narellan Police Station on 02 4632 4499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

