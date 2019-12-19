Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This mystery patient has been in an hospital for six weeks – and can only remember his first name.
This mystery patient has been in an hospital for six weeks – and can only remember his first name.
Health

WHO IS HE? Mystery man can only remember first name

by Jacob Dirnhuber
19th Dec 2019 10:00 PM

The New York Police Department has begged for help identifying a man who can only remember his first name.

The man, known only as "John", was admitted to the Bellevue Hospital in New York six weeks ago with a broken leg, The Sun reported.

The man believes he was born in Manhattan, New York, but didn't provide any more information.

NYPD officials released a photo of him on Tuesday hoping someone would recognise him.

Police begged for help identifying the man – known only as 'John'. Picture: NYPD/Supplied
Police begged for help identifying the man – known only as 'John'. Picture: NYPD/Supplied

Hospital staff reckon he's aged between 65 and 75.

Though it's not clear what medical condition caused John to lose his memory, he has displayed many amnesia symptoms.

Last year an Italian tourist was discovered wandering around with no memory - but admitted faking it to escape his "nagging" mother-in-law.

Salvatore Mannino, 53, was found in a seemingly confused state in a cathedral, telling Brit police he had no idea who or where he was.

But suspicions were raised after police in his Italian homeland found searches on his computer for "how to disappear" and "how to fake memory loss".

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

hospital memory mystery patient

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie’s new skate park vandalised to the tune of $10K

        premium_icon Gympie’s new skate park vandalised to the tune of $10K

        News ‘Four newly planted trees will need replacing, holes have been kicked in walls and...

        VOTE NOW: 12 top spots to get hot chips in the Gympie region

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: 12 top spots to get hot chips in the Gympie region

        News Voting is open to decide who serves the best hot chips in the Gympie region.

        Gympie teen turns back on $2.7m Warriors deal to sign with rival club

        premium_icon Gympie teen turns back on $2.7m Warriors deal to sign with...

        News Despite reports out of NZ claiming Fa’asuamaleaui had signed a four-year $2.7...