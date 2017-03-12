33°
Mystery illness paralyses three Fraser Island dingoes

Annie Perets
| 12th Mar 2017 6:00 AM

AN INFLUX of Fraser Island dingoes being killed due of ill health has created deep concerns to a group that is fighting to preserve the iconic animal.

Save the Dingoes Inc spokesperson Cheryl Bryant said the group wanted to see more research done and care for the animals made available on the island.

"There is no veterinary care or facility on the island," Ms Bryant said.

"The length of time necessary for a vet to travel from the mainland is unsatisfactory and would greatly diminish the chances of survival for any sick or injured animal.

"Save Fraser Island Dingoes Inc has been lobbying to establish a wildlife care centre on the island for some time, but this has been rejected by the government."

Out of the four dingoes destroyed on the island this year, three were due to ill health.

A Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service spokesperson said they all suffered paralysis.

"They were suffering paralysis and it was inhumane to let them suffer further," they said.

"The necropsies and toxicology tests ordered by QPWS have not shown any cause for their condition.

"The three sick dingoes humanely destroyed in late February were euthanised on veterinarians' advice."

With the dingo population on the island estimated to be between only 100-200, Ms Bryant said each death was a worry.

"Any death could be significant as it could mean the death of the population," she said.

"We're getting a lot of reports of dingoes being killed by vehicle strikes, some of those deliberate which just adds to the worry."

Durong Dingo Sanctuary owner Simon Stretton, who has volunteered to take problematic Fraser Island dingoes into his care, suggests the dingoes could have been paralysed by something like a paralysis tick.

"You don't want them," Mr Stretton said.

"I had a dog bitten by a paralysis tick and it took more than $600 to save it."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcdingoes fraser coast fraser island

