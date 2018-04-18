Menu
The animal carcass washed up on Maroochydore Beach.
Offbeat

MYSTERY SOLVED: Grisly find on Coast beach mystifies locals

Francesca Mcmackin
by
18th Apr 2018 11:51 AM

UPDATE: An animal expert may have the answer to a mystery that has baffled residents and vistors, after an unrecognisable animal carcass washed up on a Sunshine Coast beach. 

A walker noticed the animal on Maroochydore Beach this morning, near the Maroochydore Beach Holiday Park. 

The carcass perplexed witnesses, with some guessing it was a possum. 

University of the Sunshine Coast animal ecology lecturer Dr Scott Burnett said while it was difficult to identify the animal from a photo, he believed it was a wallaby or kangaroo. 

Dr Burnett said the carcass could have washed out of any river or creek across the region. 

"I wouldn't hazard a guess at how long its been in the water either as I have nothing to compare to, but it would have to be a week or two I imagine," he said. 
 

EARLIER: A baffling discovery on a Sunshine Coast beach has locals and tourists mystified, after an unrecognisable animal carcass washed up on the sand.

Frances Klein was walking on the beach, out the front of the Maroochydore Beach Holiday Park when she found the carcass.

She believed it could be a possum, but the carcass was beyond identification.

"It was a strange sight," she said.

"If it's some kind of mammal or marsupial it looked like it was heavily waterlogged, so must have been in the ocean.

 

"Some of its skin was worn off and its skeleton exposed."

The Daily has sent the images to an expert at the University of the Sunshine Coast for identification.

