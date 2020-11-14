Menu
An elderly man who disappeared from his home in Townsville has been spotted, weeks later, at a bank in Surfers Paradise.
News

Mystery as missing man seen 1200km away

by Darren Cartwright
14th Nov 2020 12:47 PM

An elderly man reported missing in Queensland's north last month has mysteriously been spotted some 1200km away at a bank on the Gold Coast.

Jair Pickholz, 75, was last seen on October 25 at a residence in South Townsville, and was reported missing shortly after.

Weeks later, police say Mr Pickholz has been seen on CCTV footage at a bank in Surfer's Paradise.

Jair Pickholz, 75, was reported missing in Townsville and spotted at a bank in Surfers Paradise weeks later. Police are still searching for him. Picture: Supplied /QPS
The footage shows Mr Pickholz at the bank on Surfers Paradise Boulevard around 1pm on November 13.

Police are seeking urgent public assistance to help locate Mr Pikcholz as they hold concerns for his welfare.

"Leaving his residence for this amount of time is considered out of character," police say.

Mr Pickholz is known to frequent public transport and may be travelling up and down the Gold Coast.

He is described as being of Hungarian descent with a distinctive accent, approximately 155cm tall, with grey hair and likely has a medical dressing on the crown of his head.

Anyone who has seen Jair or has information regarding his location is asked to contact police.

