Redcliffe Dolphins during pre season training day. Myles Taueli. Photo: Jon Sloan.
Rugby League

Rugby league player jailed for assault

20th Feb 2019 10:34 PM

The NRL career of a 23-year-old promising prospect has been dashed after he was convicted of assault and sent to jail for two years.

Myles Taueli had recently signed with the Brisbane Broncos on a two-year contract and appeared on the cusp of making his NRL debut in 2019.

But on Christmas Day last year he assaulted Bradley Davis at a party, shattering his jaw with a punch.

Davis was left in a pool of his own blood on the balcony of a Kariong home, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Myles Taueli in action during the Intrust Super Cup.
Taueli was charged on Boxing Day over the attack and last week was jailed for two years in Gosford Local Court after pleading guilty.

His two-year contract with the Broncos was terminated after being charged with the assault. He'll remain behind bars until at least April 8, 2020 when he will be eligible for parole.

This isn't the first time Taueli has courted controversy in his career after he was let go by the Cronulla Sharks in 2016 over a drink-driving charge.

assault brisbane broncos christmas day editors picks myles taueli

