A YOUNG Gympie woman is making plans to buy her first home after winning $100,000 in the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw today.

The overjoyed winner whose name has not been released, said the win was especially sweet as her winning ticket was a free ticket won from a previous Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw.

She bought her Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot entries online via thelott.com.

A Golden Casket official broke the winning news to the woman earlier today, leaving her shaking with excitement.

"One hundred thousand dollars! You're a legend!” the woman cried when she was told.

"My God! I'm shaking! It's amazing! This is just going to make my life that much better. That's my house deposit!

"I'm so sorry I was grumpy when I first answered! I thought if this is another telemarketer I'm going to seriously kill them. I was having a tough day, but not now!”

The woman's $100,000 windfall was the guaranteed first prize of Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10137, drawn today, March 7, 2017.

"I play Lotto every single week and I've only just started playing Lucky Lotteries. I had some funds in my online account and I was in the winning mood,” she said.

"The only thing I've won on Lucky Lotteries tickets so far is free tickets. I kept thinking one day, just one day, a free ticket might pay me something and today it did!”