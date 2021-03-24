MY FIRST YEAR: Keepsake of Gympie Region Prep students revealed

Happy Wednesday to our wonderful readers, and I hope you’ve received some decent rain at your place - 150mm here at Pie Creek.

GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best Gympie region news and awesome rewards

The falls have varied throughout the region, but we can be thankful we’ve missed out on the destructive volumes they received down south, while still getting a nice drop to put a bit more in the dams and nourish our paddocks and gardens.

Gympie business hit with $35k fine after forklift breaks both man’s legs

The day has finally arrived today for parents and carers to remember their child‘s first step into the big world with the My First Year 2021 keepsake.

The Gympie Times has had a long tradition of capturing these special moments and we‘re proud to bring you the photos online and in print this year.

MEGA GALLERY: 130+ photos of Gympie region Preppies 2021

The 44-page bumper liftout, printed in the Courier-Mail on Wednesday, is one of the biggest yet.

COURT: Gympie region fraudster spends up big after pub find

Today you will see the smiling faces of students from 230 classes across 90 schools in the Gympie region and on the Sunshine Coast.

Gympie swimmers competing for Wide Bay at the :Queensland Schools State Swimming Championships at Chandler this week, March 2021.

MY FIRST YEAR: 504 new faces from 26 Gympie region schools

Photographer Patrick Woods spent the past two months driving from school to school to capture the milestones.

BONUS: Activate your FREE Courier Mail subscription and you could win $20,000

Pick up your copy of the Courier-Mail at newsagents across the region and you‘ll find the physical copy inside.

Young stars of the Gympie pool swim for state glory at Chandler this week

If you want access to the photos digitally, you can head here to see our Mega Gallery of more than 130 images.

Subscribers also have exclusive access to an online-only gallery of more than 85 photos featuring the funniest faces from our youngest students in the region - this will not be available in print.

Interschool showjumping comp draws over 100 young riders to Gympie

Victory College Interschool Show Jumping Competition's victorious primary and secondary teams (back, from left) Charlie Neil, Emily Davis, Olivia Hewitt-Toms, (middle row) Alyx Peters, Marnie Turner, Makayla Godwin, Saachi Stiefler, Madilyn Jessup-Little, Callum Lehman and (front row) Arianah Bazzan and Jameson Bazzan.

We hope you enjoy!

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Send your letters to shelley.strachan@news.com.au