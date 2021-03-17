Menu
My First Year 2021 has arrived!
MY FIRST YEAR: 504 new faces from 26 Gympie region schools

JOSH PRESTON
18th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Their first uniform, their first school bag, their first pair of shiny little shoes.

Cherish this beautiful milestone forever with your very own copy of My First Year 2021, featuring every class from every Gympie school.

Our photographer Patrick Woods has spent the past few weeks driving from school to school to capture the milestones.

Browse our photo gallery to see each prep class from every Gympie region school for the year ahead.

Want the photos in print too? Grab your copy inside the Courier-Mail next Wednesday, March 24.

gympie news gympie preps gympie region gympie schools my first year my first year 2021 photo gallery
Gympie Times

