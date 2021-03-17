Menu
My First Year 2021: Don’t miss our Mega Gallery and feature

Shelley Strachan
17th Mar 2021 1:44 PM

Their first uniform, their first school bag, their first pair of shiny little shoes.

Cherish this milestone forever with your own copy of My First Year 2021 - a special keepsake published in-paper, featuring prep class photos from across the Sunshine Coast and Gympie regions.

This year‘s edition is bigger than ever, covering nearly 30 classes, in a bumper 44-page liftout.

My First Year: Every adorable prep class of 2020

30 PHOTOS: Meet the young impressive Gympie leaders of tomorrow from the Class of 2021

Our photographer Patrick Woods has spent the past few weeks driving from school to school to capture the milestones.

 

Grab your copy inside the Courier-Mail on Wednesday, March 24.

+ Subscriber Exclusive:

As a subscriber, you will have access to a sneak peak with our exclusive online prep photo gallery, to be published tomorrow, Thursday, March 18.

It currently costs $1 for the first 28 days to subscribe (conditions apply). A subscription is non-binding and gives you access to all our sister publications, including the Courier-Mail.

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards.

gympie children gympie schools
Gympie Times

