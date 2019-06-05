'My breast implants almost killed me'

HEALTHY AND HAPPY: Natalie Alexander is raising awareness about breast implant illness after she spent years suffering from mystery symptoms.

HEALTHY AND HAPPY: Natalie Alexander is raising awareness about breast implant illness after she spent years suffering from mystery symptoms.

"THEY sold me the dream and I bought it. The price I paid was my health."

A Sunshine Coast woman is raising awareness of the potential risks of breast implants after years of suffering mysterious health problems.

Natalie Alexander went under the knife six years ago, forking out $9700 for the illusion of the "perfect" body.

But three years later, the now 26-year-old started noticing strange symptoms that she couldn't explain.

READ: 'Beautiful the way I am': No more implants, no more illness'

"I saw every expert under the sun. Doctors, naturopaths, specialists, therapists and so many more," she said.

"I had blood drawn, a spinal tap, tests ran, countless dollars spent, all to be told I was perfectly healthy.

"But I knew something was not right."

Natalie has now embraced her natural beauty and says more women should do the same.

She experienced symptoms like extreme fatigue, anxiety, heart palpitations, muscle weakness, chronic headaches and constant joint pain, along with nausea, vertigo and food intolerances.

After almost giving up hope, she stumbled across the term "breast implant illness".

While there's no scientific proof breast implant illness exists, thousands of women who've had their implants removed say their symptoms have disappeared.

This week, Ms Alexander went under the knife again to have her implants removed. The explant surgery cost her another $6000 after a Medicare rebate.

She says it's the best decision she's ever made.

Ms Alexander said having her breast implants removed was the best decision she'd ever made.

"As soon as I woke up and took a deep breath it felt like I hadn't been able to breathe properly in six years," she said.

Ms Alexander has shared her story in the hope to raise awareness of breast implant illness, and to encourage women to look harder if they experience the same symptoms.

The former topless waitress says women should not have to alter their appearance to feel beautiful.

"My breasts may be tiny, but they are mine," she said.

"I wish I loved myself more, because you are good enough just the way you are."

Ms Alexander is encouraging people to get in contact with her on Instagram at @nataliealexander for more information.