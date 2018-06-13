My 20 years of Gympie news - flood, drought and survival

LEGALISED: Tin Can Bay dolphin feeding, now legal, is even promoted by the state government, after years of trying to shut it down, as in this Tourism and Events Queensland photo..

THE "Flood of the Century” hit Gympie shortly after I started at The Gympie Times in January 1999, giving me an introductory snapshot of a community that can't be beaten - and a river that will always be wild.

Water kept rising along Monkland St even as, on a clear day, the flood surge kept coming downstream.

I remember Royal Hotel die-hards drinking in rubber boots, the desperation of business people evacuating stock and, most of all, the social glue that prompted so many to help.

Subsequent floods have seen the emergence of the internet as an amazing tool for keeping people in touch and for allowing them to call for help.

Workers pack up Mary Street businesses during the first flood of the century. Craig Warhurst

The new century also introduced me to the most brazenly disingenuous government propaganda I had ever knowingly encountered.

This sort of publicly funded misinformation had been described a decade before by police corruption inquiry commissioner Tony Fitzgerald as a "misuse of public money,” one that could help foster and conceal misconduct.

How quickly the lessons of history are forgotten.

Soon, the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service set out to ban the ancient Tin Can Bay tradition of dolphin feeding, wihtout telling the truth about it.

Early explorers had noted the everyday miracle of dolphins working with people to drive mullet into fishing nets, in return for an easy feed of fish from a hand or the point of a spear. It is a tradition which only now survives at Tin Can Bay. The plan to shut it down, replacing it with a big business dolphin feeding edifice (which few believe would ever have happened), faded away in the face of community outrage, but was followed by years of difficulty.

They tried again a few years later, when QPWS officers set about dismantling dolphin feeding signage at their idea of revolution central, Barnacles Cafe at Norman Point. Cafe co-owner Steve Walker saw them off with a warning that he would deal with them physically if they persisted.

About this time, a QPWS bigwig complained I had not checked my facts before reporting that feeding had been banned. The government had merely consulted with the community, extracted an agreement on phasing out the feeding and then harnessed a misinterpreted technicality in the original agreement to make it expire.

Minister Desley Boyle later called it a ban anyway. At least she spoke English.

Premier Peter Beattie intervened on that one after significant civil disobedience, with about 200 defying the law and the QPWS cameras.

When newly elected Environment Minister Andrew Powell had legislation prepared to permanently legalise the institution, the bureaucratically prepared draft had the wrong property description, so feeding at Barnacles would have been rendered illegal even by the legislation intended to legalise it. Lucky a fisherman, Joe McLeod, picked up on that one.

On Fraser Island, the QPWS still claims its dingo management policies followed the death of a boy, Clinton Gage, killed by dingoes on the island, even though history shows most of those policies were in place before the death and may even have contributed to it.

FRASER ISLAND: One of the most over-visited heritage areas on earth and scene of a slow-burning environmental crisis. Contributed

Allegedly”independent” reviews of these policies have always been structured or managed by the bureaucracies involved in developing them. And, as John Sinclair has pointed out, all have failed to compare the alleged danger that now exists with the benign situation that existed before the QPWS took over,when forestry department signs urged campers to leave their scraps for dingoes.

The Traveston Crossing dam similarly brought out the worst in government and the best in people.

THE END: Federal Environment Minister Peter Garrett puts an end to the Traveston Crossing dam. File photo

At an extreme, state evidence to a Senate Inquiry (achieved by the lobbying of then mayor Mick Venardos) included claims of Mary Valley deaths which allegedly could have been avoided by the flood mitigation effects of the dam.

The claim was so extreme, Cr Venardos asked police to report on it. Their report confirmed that no such deaths had occurred.

REACTION: The Kandanga Hotel was the scene of long celebrations after Mr Garrett's announcement. File Photo

During all this, Imbil woman Kerri Saint came to us with her own moving story of a young girl, taken by government force from her mother and enslaved by adoptive parents who abused her and forced to work in charcoal pits before and after school. The girl was Ms Saint and her horrific experience happened right here in Queensland, in the 1960s. She later accepted an apology from the state and federal governments, on behalf of what one Aboriginal activist called "the other Stolen Generation.

Kerri Saint is still fighting to protect potential victims of forced adoption. Warren Lynam

My favourite story was headed "Honest Dollah,” a front pager about a refugee who had found money in a wallet and handed it in to the police, despite needing it desperately to keep his Rohingya wife and children protected in Bangladesh. Police told him he would be able to keep any unclaimed money, but he said he didn't want anything he had not worked for.

A member of the most persecuted people on the planet, he was helped in Australia by some of the first strangers he had ever met who were not trying to kill him

CLOSE CALL: Inspiringly honest Gympie and Biloela refugee "Honest Dollah". Patrick Woods

The story went viral online, reaching hundreds of thousands around the world and won me a special commendation for multicultural reporting at that year's Clarion awards for journalism.

We are still campaigning on the Bruce Highway past Gympie, but our major link to the south is already a brilliant success for efficient, fast travel.

And it is a huge safety improvement from the two-lane country road which existed back in 1999, when the Bruce Highway body count was comparable to that of a war zone.

It was an era which taught me how a small but honest newspaper can achieve wonders for its readers and sometimes redress real injustice.

I went from getting old to being old in that time and I look back on a wonderful time, during which I had the privilege of working with, writing to and speaking up for some of the best people I have ever met.