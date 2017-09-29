MX5 has spring in its step

SPRING is a time to let your hair down, be stylish and enjoy the sun. Is there any better way to that than in a convertible?

And you will be hard pressed to find any car which not only fills all three requirements but is also affordable than the Mazda MX5.

Low and light, the car lets you indulge in the magic of springtime - and also provides the zip to let you enjoy the drive to where you're going, or even if you're not going anywhere at all.

While there might be some concerns if you're tall (it is actually a test you should pass, and I may have dislocated my right hip getting in and out of it), the car quite cheerfully overrides any worry about pain by being an absolute pleasure to drive.

Even better, it's a springtime dream which can be had for between $37,000-$51,000 drive away, available not only in the six-speed manual I took for a drive, but also with an automatic transmission for a touch above $2000 extra.

Being a convertible, the roof is no doubt important, and the MX5's is not only stunningly quick to deploy or remove, but leaves an impressive amount of headroom when raised.

Of course, well-styled hair can always be an issue when you're driving along with the wind in it, but is that any reason to deprive yourself of fun? I mean, far from having well-styled hair, mine is actually falling out at a considerable pace, and accelerating in the MX5 probably did not help.

But if you're going to go bald quickly, I cannot imagine a better way to do it than in this car.