Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Multiple crews are enroute to the fire burning near Imbil.
Multiple crews are enroute to the fire burning near Imbil.
News

Mutliple fire crews on way to grassfire burning near Imbil

Shelley Strachan
27th Aug 2020 11:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

VEGETATION fires burning in the Mary Valley are creating smoke which could affect residents and motorists in the area.

A woman has died following a car near Tin Can Bay overnight

One of the fires is a vegetation fire at Ballard Road, at Imbil.

Several crews have been assigned and are on the way to the scene.

The other is a vegetation fire burning at Bella Creek Road, Bella Creek. One crew is on the scene of this fire, according to rural fire services. They arrived on the scene at 10.15am today. It could be a permitted burn.

No plea entered from Gympie dentist facing trial over alleged rape, torture, deprivation of liberty

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions. If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

gympie fire fighters gympie fires
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No plea from Gympie dentist accused of rape, torture, assault

        Premium Content No plea from Gympie dentist accused of rape, torture...

        News Jebson Herrod will face trial before Christmas on 17 charges including rape, torture, deprivation of liberty and assault occasioning bodily harm

        BREAKING: Woman dies in car crash near Tin Can Bay

        Premium Content BREAKING: Woman dies in car crash near Tin Can Bay

        News A single car crash in region’s northeast has claimed the life of one of the car’s...

        Two new cases, 7000 prisoners in lockdown

        Premium Content Two new cases, 7000 prisoners in lockdown

        News There are two new cases of coronavirus in Queensland

        Mega-successful Twilight Markets are back and even better

        Premium Content Mega-successful Twilight Markets are back and even better

        News The Gympie South School has made the difficult decision to drop it’s Sunday Markets...