Mutilated sawfish a sorry sight
AN ENDANGERED 2m long sawfish has washed up on Nightcliff beach dead after having it's beak cut off as a trophy
The creature was found by Nightcliff local Gemma near the Rapid Creek mouth.
"My boyfriend and I were just walking our dog when we noticed it," she said.
"From the back we thought it was a shark, then realised it was actually a sawfish with its saw cut off.
"To think someone has killed such an amazing prehistoric animal for their trophy collection, it's extremely sad."
Australian Marine Conservation Society marine campaigner Adele Pedder said the fish's beak, known as a rostrum, was often taken by hunters.
"Hunters use them as a trophy," she said. "(But) they are an endangered species, people are not allowed to kill them."