Muster's who's who celebrate in style

MUSTER VIPs: Rex "JR" Brenneck, Brett "BJ" Davies, Heath Milner, Tyson Lucas, John "Serious" Hunt, singer Judah Kelly and Steve "Moose" Ollier at Saturday's VIP event at the Gympie Music Muster.

THE who's who of the Gympie Music Muster gathered on Saturday to celebrate the community of the festival at the annual VIP lunch.

Gympie Mayor Mick Curran and Member for Gympie Tony Perrett joined representatives from a wide range of 2017 event sponsors.

A number of speakers spoke about the Muster's community, which this year brought more than 100 artists, 30 community groups and 1500 volunteers together. Speakers took turns thanking the event staff while Muster chairman Tony Nolan said the spirit Muster was one of fostering and promotion.

"I have to thank everyone involved for a tremendous event,” Mr Nolan said.

Australian diplomat, singer/songwriter and comedian Fred Smith performed for the VIPs, and Muster ambassador Travis Collins spoke candidly about his Muster experiences and played a few songs before taking Main Stage ahead of megastar Jessica Mauboy's performance.

This year's Gympie Music Muster supported the charity Mates4Mates which provides rehabilitation programs for current and ex-serving men and women of the Australian Defence Force and their families.