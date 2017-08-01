25°
News

Mustering Gympie's muscle

Rowan Schindler
| 1st Aug 2017 5:30 PM
MUSCLING UP: Body builders and Muscle Muster competitors Rick Scott and Kellie Briggs, and judge Jackson Johnson.
MUSCLING UP: Body builders and Muscle Muster competitors Rick Scott and Kellie Briggs, and judge Jackson Johnson. Rowan Schindler

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GYMPIE'S fitness gyms will be getting a thorough workout as athletes begin their preparations for the third annual Gympie Muscle Muster competition in October.

LIKE TO KNOW WHAT'S ON IN GYMPIE? FOLLOW THE EVENT BY CLICKING HERE.

The event brings together the best in amateur body building at James Nash State High School's performing arts auditorium on October 7.

Organisers and husband and wife team, Mac and Marg Hosking, said it was the perfect introduction to the discipline.

"The event started to provide a way for people wanting to get into body buiding,” Hosking said.

"It's all to encourage the kids to get out of their gym routines and take the next step higher.”

Hosking, who has been body building for about 15 years, initially started the event to raise funds for Relay For Life.

"We wanted to raise funds for our Relay For Life team and we thought it was a good fit,” he said.

Today, all of the event's proceeds go to Cancer Council Queensland.

Hosking was spurred on this journey after a battle with cancer - a level four melanoma - a number of years ago.

The family had also experienced a tragic loss from cancer, which makes the event's support for charity a fundamental element.

The competition will consist of about 40 categories, with the Ladies Bikini categories the most keenly contested.

The Bikini Mumma category for women wanting to compete after giving birth is also hotly contested.

"It is amazing to see how many people get involved in the bikini comps,” Hosking said.

"The families all come out, there's kids, parents, aunties, uncles, it's huge.

"The men's events attract a small crowd in comparison, the women put them to shame a little bit.”

The event aims to raise the profile of body building in Gympie and Hosking said it attracts a large number of out-of-town competitors.

"It has been hard to find a lot of local competitors,” he said.

"We get a lot of people from the Sunshine Coast, as well as Brisbane, Wide Bay and the Gold Coast.

"A bloke from Gympie won it last time.”

Hosking said he does not regard body building as a sport.

"It is more of a discipline,” he said.

Jackson Johnson, who plies his trade as a personal trainer and will also be the third judge for the Muscle Muster event, added his bit on the definition.

"It is a 'sporting' discipline,” he said.

Entries for the Gympie Muscle Muster close on September 10, ahead of the event on October 7.

To enter, call Marg Hosking on 0403 066 989 or email marghosking1@gmail.com

Gympie Times

Topics:  bodybuilding gympie gympie sport gyms sport whatson

Travelling veteran remembers Gympie's fallen

Travelling veteran remembers Gympie's fallen

Travelling Vietnam veteran visits Gympie to honour our fallen soldiers

Two airlifts off Fraser Island

Kingfisher Bay Resort on Fraser Island.

A man and woman airlifted off Fraser

Flu outbreak hits Gympie region, as cases rise 65%

Young woman having flu and blowing her nose at handkerchief

It's official - Gympie has a flu outbreak

'Dehumanising' dates are killing Aussie romance

Ben Matthews and Courtney Bryant on Tinder Photo Tony Martin / Daily Mercury

Outlook bleak for our dating scene

Local Partners

'We wanted the day to feel like a big party'

No stuffy traditions at this wedding

Dad, four children sleeping in shopping centre stairwell

Coast residents are being urged to dig deep to help with the 'little things'.

Coast2Bay Housing Group HELP fund

Gympie's Eisteddfod keeps defying the odds

Thea and Gemma Dawson warm up for their performance.

Surpassing last year's event becoming a tradition.

Rob rides in to honour Gympie soldiers

RIDE OF HONOUR: Rob Eade will pay tribute on Monday to four Gympie men who lost their lives in war.

Vietnam vet calls in on round-Australia ride

Superstition takes the stage at the Gympie Gallery

Michelle Todd, Shannon Garson and Rebecca Lindemann at the Gympie Regional Gallery.

New art exhibit at the Gympie Gallery

'Look at moi!' Are foxy ladies Kath & Kim back?

IF you’ve been watching Channel 9 over the past few weeks, chances are you’ve seen ads announcing the small-screen return of beloved Aussie comedy Kath &...

Thrones chaos: Hackers leak secret scripts

Game of Thrones fans may want to avoid digging too much online if they don’t want to see spoilers.

FANTASY series thrown into chaos as hackers leak top secret scripts.

Bachelor hopeful’s bizarre Sexpo tape unearthed

Belinda Rygier’s Sexpo Idol Audition video.

Three contestants reveal lesbian encounters.

Stefanovic's new show nearly a fiery disaster

Karl Stefanovic hosts This Time Next Year.

Botched stunt does $40,000 worth of damage.

Kendall Jenner exposes nipples in sheer Aussie designed top

Model Kendall Jenner in the Aussie designed top that caused a social media meltdown. Picture: Gotham/GC Images

Social media erupted after she stepped out in the see-through top

Controversial Aussie classic revived as TV series

Russell Crowe in a scene from the movie Romper Stomper.

CLASSIC Aussie film Romper Stomper will be revived with a TV sequel.

Survivor turns ‘X-rated’ in naked challenge

May the nudes be ever in your favour.

WARNING: Nudity. Australian Survivor turns X-rated tonight.

GREAT POSITION - GREAT INVESTMENT !!

23 Barter Street, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 2 Auction

Looking for an investment opportunity - ideally located in the heart of the town precinct, zoned "District Centre" on 999m2 allotment. * Home is over 100 years...

YOUR PRIVATE PARADISE

Marys Creek 4570

Residential Land 1 1 1 $385,000

If you're searching for extreme privacy and spectacular views, this rare and unique property could be just for you. 62 acres (25.14ha) on 2 freehold titles...

NOOSA&#39;S HINTERLAND PRIVATE HIDEAWAY

233 Croziers Road, Pomona 4568

House 3 1 2 $529,000

This is your own private rainforest hideaway located just 7km to Pomona, 20km to Lake Cootharaba or 28km to the heart of Noosaville. The 5 acre property boasts...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

70 Old Traveston Road, Traveston 4570

4 2 5 Auction

Opportunity is running out to secure this affordable approx. 30 acre property in the exciting Traveston/Mary Valley Region. Enjoy this outstanding and unique...

GREAT OPPORTUNITY - GREAT VALUE !!

27 Berrie Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 Auction

With a realistic reserve this property will tick all the boxes for investors and/or renovators. Located within a 5 minute walk to the Gympie CBD. Close to primary...

FOR SALE: &quot;LAKEVIEW VILLAS&quot; COMMUNITY TITLE SCHEME 1 HARINGTON AVENUE (WILLOW GROVE ESTATE) SOUTHSIDE GYMPIE

Units 1 - 5, 1 Harington Avenue, Southside 4570

Unit 10 5 5 $1,150,000

We are privileged to offer for sale the quality "Lakeview Villas" situated at 1 Harington Avenue at the popular Willow Grove Estate, Southside, Gympie. These...

ACREAGE OPPORTUNITY

183 Rossmore Road, Kilkivan 4600

House 3 2 $239,000

You can't look past this 5 acre (approximately) property located 50 kilometres from Gympie and 4 kilometres from Kilkivan. The home is set back from the road and...

BUILD HERE

2 Fraser Street, Kilkivan 4600

Residential Land 0 0 $55,000

Be quick this property has just hit the market. Located in Fraser Street, Kilkivan is this vacant 1191m2 allotment. Bitumen road frontage and access to town water...

HOUSE, COTTAGE AND BIG SHED!

441 Tin Can Bay Rd, Canina 4570

House 3 1 4 $335,000

House, Big Shed and Cottage on 9097m2 (2.24 acres). The house features three bedrooms,built-ins,open lounge/dining combination, tidy kitchen, bathroom,verandah and...

Way 2 cool!

155 Rifle Range Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $309,000!

When we say this is one hot property! We mean this is one hot property! And in real estate speak this means be quick or miss out! Modern colours and design have...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter