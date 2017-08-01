Mustering Gympie's muscle

MUSCLING UP: Body builders and Muscle Muster competitors Rick Scott and Kellie Briggs, and judge Jackson Johnson.

GYMPIE'S fitness gyms will be getting a thorough workout as athletes begin their preparations for the third annual Gympie Muscle Muster competition in October.

LIKE TO KNOW WHAT'S ON IN GYMPIE? FOLLOW THE EVENT BY CLICKING HERE.

The event brings together the best in amateur body building at James Nash State High School's performing arts auditorium on October 7.

Organisers and husband and wife team, Mac and Marg Hosking, said it was the perfect introduction to the discipline.

"The event started to provide a way for people wanting to get into body buiding,” Hosking said.

"It's all to encourage the kids to get out of their gym routines and take the next step higher.”

Hosking, who has been body building for about 15 years, initially started the event to raise funds for Relay For Life.

"We wanted to raise funds for our Relay For Life team and we thought it was a good fit,” he said.

Today, all of the event's proceeds go to Cancer Council Queensland.

Hosking was spurred on this journey after a battle with cancer - a level four melanoma - a number of years ago.

The family had also experienced a tragic loss from cancer, which makes the event's support for charity a fundamental element.

The competition will consist of about 40 categories, with the Ladies Bikini categories the most keenly contested.

The Bikini Mumma category for women wanting to compete after giving birth is also hotly contested.

"It is amazing to see how many people get involved in the bikini comps,” Hosking said.

"The families all come out, there's kids, parents, aunties, uncles, it's huge.

"The men's events attract a small crowd in comparison, the women put them to shame a little bit.”

The event aims to raise the profile of body building in Gympie and Hosking said it attracts a large number of out-of-town competitors.

"It has been hard to find a lot of local competitors,” he said.

"We get a lot of people from the Sunshine Coast, as well as Brisbane, Wide Bay and the Gold Coast.

"A bloke from Gympie won it last time.”

Hosking said he does not regard body building as a sport.

"It is more of a discipline,” he said.

Jackson Johnson, who plies his trade as a personal trainer and will also be the third judge for the Muscle Muster event, added his bit on the definition.

"It is a 'sporting' discipline,” he said.

Entries for the Gympie Muscle Muster close on September 10, ahead of the event on October 7.

To enter, call Marg Hosking on 0403 066 989 or email marghosking1@gmail.com