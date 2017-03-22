Muster woes are food for thought

GYMPIE Regional Council says the Music Muster has repaid the $300,000 it borrowed from the council in 2014, and that the local authority has no place determining the future of the event or getting involved in its employment processes.

That is up to the Gympie Apex Club and Muster board, it says.

But Apex Club numbers have seriously declined over the past few years, from around 50 to as low as nine members according to unconfirmed reports. And the sudden departure of the multi-million dollar festival's two well paid directors is not the first time there's been trouble in the camp.

In addition, both Apex and the board are comprised of volunteers; people who have to hold down jobs and/ or run businesses while trying to steer a multi-million dollar event through highs and lows.

It's a tough gig, and one not made easier by the challenges facing other similar events in these economic times.

The system isn't broken but it appears to have a few creaks and groans.

We still have a Muster. As a community it would be devastating to lose it. So much history, so much that is good about it and worth supporting and fighting for.

Food for thought.